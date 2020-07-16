Anthony Mackie Explains His Hilariously Epic Fail While Filming Captain America: Civil War

✖

Anthony Mackie first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson/Falcon back in Captain America: The Winter Solider and has gone on to be a prominent member of the Avengers and is even set to take on the Captain America mantle after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, the actor wasn't always used to playing action roles, and recently told Entertainment Weekly a hilarious story about a harsh landing he had while filming Captain America: Civil War.

"My character's the Falcon, so I show up, I sit with the graphics team and the directors, and they're like, 'We want you to land like a bird.' Because you have wings… you have to pull your legs in, swoop your core in, let your wings slow you down, and then land on your feet. Being the weird actor that I am and going back to my mime and clown days, I went and started studying all these birds and the way they land, the way they took off, they way they flew, and all this stuff," Mackie explained.

He continued, "The first day — I think we were doing Civil War, and there's the scene where [Vision] shoots Rhodey out of the sky and I land to see if he's okay — I'm supposed to land, so they pull me up like 30 feet off the ground and I'm on a pendulum, so I'm supposed to pull my legs under me and land to a stop," he explained. "I didn't realize how much my lower body weighed, so I pull on the ropes to try and bring my legs under but I can't get my core in, and I literally land face-first in the dirt and bounce for about 10 feet. I have grass and mud all in my face. The crew is just dying laughing. Everybody is dying laughing."

Soon, Mackie will be suiting up for Marvel once again in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Solider. Recently, the star teased that the series feels more like a movie. "We're shooting it exactly like a movie," he explained. "Everybody who had worked on TV before was like, 'I've never worked on a TV show like this.' The way in which we were shooting, it feels exactly like we were shooting the movie cut up into the show. So instead of a two-hour movie, a six or eight-hour movie."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will eventually stream on Disney+, which currently has Captain America: Civil War.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.