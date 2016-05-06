Captain America: Falcon Asked Stark Industries For Help After Winter Soldier

✖

Falcon had to call in some help from Stark Industries after Captain America: The Winter Soldier according to The Wakanda Files. The new book from Marvel gives fans a thorough rundown of the MCU. In their chapters about the man to take up Captain America’s shield, it looks like Sam Wilson realized that he was going to need some upgrades if he was going to fight supervillains. Most fans remember how he was taken out of commission during the late stages of that movie. Those pesky wings allow you so much mobility, but they’re lightweight and easy to shred. When Civil War came around, fans were delighted to see the new drone and goggles Anthony Mackie was rocking. So, The Wakanda Files actually explains the road from the military prototype to the advanced weaponry and equipment on display in Civil War and later films.

In a letter to Tech Development at Stark Industries, Wilson wrote, “My old flight pack from Fort Meade did the trick temporarily, but the tech is outdated and outmatched. It’s time for an upgrade. Let’s start with the wings. When those things get shot to pieces midair, I’m cooked. They need to be able to withstand a little more firepower. Maybe carbon-polymer fiber like Cap’s suit? I hear that might keep the rigidity and flexibility ratio. The flight goggles from the prototype don’t do much more than keep the sun and wind out of my eyes.”

“Based on the last few missions, I need AR googles with a built-in comics system. I need something to give me a wide view of the battlefield. How about adding enhanced optics for isolating and differentiating targets at greater distances? It would be nice to have some sort of surveillance device that I could send into battle before I jump in. The minute I swoop in, I’m vulnerable. Unlike all the bulletproof, enhanced people on the team, I’m just a dude.”

When Wilson got Captain America’s signature weapon during Avengers: Endgame, fans wondered if another costume upgrade to resemble Cap’s was in order. But, Mackie says he’s always going to be The Falcon and played coy about the new suit.

“I don’t even know if the suit’s in the show. And it’s funny because I didn’t have a fitting for the suit. I just had my fitting and everybody was, yeah. Everybody was like, ‘Oh, you had a fitting of your suit!’ And I was like, I never said I had a fitting for the suit. Go back to the tape, I said I had my first fitting,” Mackie said last year.

