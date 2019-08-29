Anthony Mackie Backtracks on His Captain America Costume Comments

Marvel Studios brought their A-game to D23 this year, and there were a number of series that got announced during the expo. Anthony Mackie also did a lot of explaining his new dynamic with Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes around the event. One of the series that fans knew about heading into Anaheim was The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. A big point of discussion heading out of the presentation was how Falcon would be portrayed next time fans saw him.

Mackie recently had to backtrack when confronted about his costume and how it might change after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Steve Rogers handed down his shield to Falcon at the end of that film, and now fans are expecting the hero to take up the mantle of Captain America. Mackie and Stan talked to MTV News and there seem to be some mixed signals about if he’s already donned a version of Cap’s suit or not. Check it out in the clip below:

Remember when @AnthonyMackie told us he got fitted for the new #CaptainAmerica suit? Well, he seemed to have a lapse of memory when we talked to him and Sebastian Stan about their new @disneyplus show at #D23Expo. But we got the receipts! 😂🧾 pic.twitter.com/DY6RQSIsDL — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 28, 2019

“I don’t even know if the suit’s in the show. And it’s funny because I didn’t have a fitting for the suit. I just had my fitting and everybody was, yeah. Everybody was like, ‘Oh, you had a fitting of your suit!’ And I was like, I never said I had a fitting for the suit. Go back to the tape, I said I had my first fitting,” Mackie argued.

If the interaction between Bucky and Falcon is anything like the press for this series has been, then fans are going to be in for a real treat. Even confronted by that video evidence, Mackie held firm that he never explicitly said anything about Captain America’s suit. However, the poster from the panel at D23 hints at a slight change of costume for the hero that reflects Wilson’s period with the shield in comics.

During the same event, Mackie said he wouldn’t take up the Captain Americamoniker. “I am The Falcon. I’ll always be The Falcon. The Moniker will stay the same,” Mackie told Variety. So, the name of the show will remain The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Still, there is a lot of smoke indicating that fans may see a change over at some point, and it is hard to deny that there might be a moment where Sam Wilson really crosses over to a more defined Captain America-like role.

Exact storylines haven’t been announced yet, but Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp are reprising their roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter, respectively. Wyatt Russell also joins the cast as John Walker — a character more commonly known to fans at U.S. Agent. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier hits Disney+ next Fall.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.