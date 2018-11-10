Falcon’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Costume Had An Upgrade Nobody Noticed

After siding with Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War, Sam Wilson’s Falcon (Anthony Mackie) was on the lam by the time Avengers: Infinity War came around. When Wilson showed up in Infinity War — coming to the aid of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — his suit had an upgrade that flew under the radar of most movie-goers.

As pointed out by Marvel Studios concept artist Josh Nizzi in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War – The Art of the Movie, Wilson had donned boot thrusters — something that hasn’t been a part of his repertoire as of yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I removed a large thruster from Falcon’s backpack in order to make room for Redwing,” Nizzi says. “The boot thrusters were to help make up for this.”

“The idea was that since Tony would have helped upgrade Falcon’s gear, he could have put additional boost in the legs similar to what is in the Iron Man suits.”

Leg boosters are fine and all…until you get turned to dust, that is. And although Mackie’s Sam Wilson was turned to dust at the end of Infinity War, he’ll be back in next year’s Avengers 4.

Not only that, the character is reportedly involved in a show with Bucky Barners/the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) for the House of Mouse’s new streaming service, Disney+.

Earlier this year while promoting Infinity War, Mackie seemed excited at the possibility of a Falcon/Winter Soldier show, long before one was revealed to be in the works.

“Sebastian is a damn good actor and he’s a damn good friend, so I think our relationship — really, it’s the three of us, he, [Captain America actor Chris Evans] and I – our relationship kind of works really well because there’s a mutual respect,” Mackie said.

“So a spinoff would be great, but it would be like Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy in 48 Hours, that would be our spinoff. It would end up with us beating the crap out of each other three or four times, I know it.”

More recently, Stan was asked about the show and, presumably afraid of the Marvel Studios team, played the show off as no big deal.

“Not really, no,” Stan recalled of whether or not those conversations have taken place. “It’s usually like a dream. People might mention something, but we never go that way.”

Are you looking forward to the Falcon/Winter Soldier show? Will be subscribing to Disney+? Let us know in the comments below.

Winter Soldier and Falcon will next be seen in Avengers 4, hitting theaters on May 3, 2019.