Captain America & Iron Man Stealth Suits Have Avengers Fans Shook

Captain America and Iron Man stealth suits had Avengers fans shook on Twitter. Best of Stony posted the image and the collective MCU following lost their minds. Now, these concept images and fan art have been floating around for a while on the net. But, seeing all of that sleek, black goodness together is striking. (Makes you wonder where that Secret Wars movie is right about now…) The only problem that could occur is that it might be a bit hard to follow the action in a major crowd fight with all the heroes draped up in black. Although, it looks so cool that this could be forgiven on a bunch of fronts. Honestly, the toy sales might immediately make up for it.

When it comes to Iron Man armors and visual effects, there’s nobody you would rather talk to than Weta Digital. Matt Aiken, lead VFX artist, for the Avengers: Endgame magicians sat down with Comicbook.com last year to talk about the Mark L armor this stealth design is based on.

“As a facility, we go all the way back to Avengers with Iron Man, so we've done a lot of Iron Man suits,” Aitken said. “Iron Man 3, there's a huge range of different suits that we developed for that one. But here, in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he's got the Bleeding Edge nanotech that he's developed. We worked that up for Infinity War originally, and that's about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit.”

“We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences,” he added. “There's the fight with Thanos towards the start of the third act, where he's generating a device we called the Lightning Refocuser, something that is able to capture Thor's lightning energy and then convert it into like a super blast of Iron Man repulsor energy, which he uses to attack Thanos. That was nanotech, and we got to contribute to the design of that particular manifestation of the suit's tech.”

