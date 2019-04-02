What’s The Deal With All of Captain America’s Suits in ‘Avengers: Endgame?’

As expected, Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale earlier this morning, an event that also included a new sneak peek from Marvel Studios. In the aforementioned sneak peek, Captain America(Chris Evans) wears multiple different suits. In fact, the shield-wielding superhero dons no less than three different outfits. While it’s been speculated for quite some time that the Avengers would travel through time in an attempt to undo the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the majority of footage released so far seems to be set in the present-day — something that begs the question, what’s with all the suits?

Not taking the new Quantum Realm suits into consideration, we count three different suits Cap has worn throughout the footage released thus far. When he’s talking to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the back of their spaceship during the initial teaser — the Benatar, perhaps? — he’s wearing the suit he put on in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He can be seen wearing the same suit in the group shot when the Avengers, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are driving through space.

Next up, the scene where Cap’s seen tightening his shield appears to be an all-new suit pulling inspiration from what he wore in The Avengers. Complete with his helmet, the suit includes shades of red, something that’s been missing from his suit for quite some time. We see the suit again in the recently-released special look from Marvel Studios, complete with his iconic shield.

Then — in another shot in the special look — we see Cap speaking with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in what appears to be the tattered suit he was wearing in Avengers: Infinity War. So, what gives? Does he have three different suits because we’re seeing Steve Rogers in three different periods of time? It could be that, or the Super Soldier is simply trying to pull his best Iron Man impression.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other Marvel Studios films out this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

How many suits do you think Captain America will end up wearing in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

