‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Chris Evans Talks About Why Captain America’s Look Deviates

Chris Evans is now synonymous with Captain America, and he’s quite happy with how Marvel has approached his character’s changing look over the years.

Fans got their first look at a long-haired and bearded Captain Americain the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, but this isn’t the first time his look has changed. Evans explained the process of changing his look to fans at ACE Comic Con.

“Yeah yeah, I had a beard, they gave me the beard! I was so happy about that,” Evans said. “You know I think there’s a real, it’s always tricky because I know there’s a lot of purists who kind of want Cap to look a certain way you know, even the colors in the suits you know.”

Each Captain America film has changed the costume in some way, and even one of the best versions of the suit got some pushback.

“I remember even with Winter Soldier, the suit being that stealth suit, that navy suit, which I loved, loved! Versus that first Avengers suit, which…you know, it was not one of my favorites no,” Evans said.

“So to try and discuss whether or not we let the look deviate from the origin went through a few discussions, but it was really nice that they let that happen, and it lends itself to the arc and to what he’s going through,” Evans said.

Hopefully, Marvel will continue to toy with the looks of its characters, despite the risk that comes with it.

Chris Evans has made 10 appearances thus far in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he has had a starring role in 5 of those films, including Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Captain America: Civil War.

He will reprise the role in both Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers 4, but it isn’t known if he’ll be back for Marvel’s phase 4.

First for Marvel though is Black Panther, which lands in theaters on February 16. That is followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, paving the way for Ant-Man and the Wasp which lands in theaters on July 6.