Iron Man Debuts New Stealth Suit Armor in ‘Avengers’

Tony Stark goes stealth in the latest installment of Marvel’s Avengers.

SPOILERS for Avengers #15 by Jason Aaron, David Marquez, and Eric Arciniega follow.

This team of Avengers came together to defend the world from Loki’s army of Dark Celestials. Since then, they’ve kept busy dealing with the many international threats brewing on Earth. The biggest of these threats is the vampire civil war.

The Legion of the Unliving, led by the mysterious Shadow Colonel, are hunting others of their kind. Dracula, Lord of the Vampires, turned himself over to the Winter Guard, a team of Russian superheroes, in exchange for asylum.

Meanwhile, the Shadow Colonel turned himself over to the Avengers. His surrender proved less sincere. The Legion of the Unliving attacked Avengers Mountain and transformed Ghost Rider into something else.

The Avengers need more information, but the Winter Guard isn’t going to allow them access to Dracula. Tony Stark takes matters into his own hands, suiting up in stealth-capable Iron Man armor to infiltrate the prison where Dracula is being held.

Iron Man has a conversation with Dracula. That conversation is interrupted by a prison riot. Iron Man is forced to reveal himself in order ot help Winter Guard members Crimson Dynamo, Red Guardian, and Darkstar quell the chaos. Dynamo, a longtime rival to Iron Man, punches Stark in the stomach before Iron Man begins the trip back to the United States.

Stark has created several stealth-specific models of the Iron Man armor. The first was the Model 7, which debuted in Iron Man #152 in 1981. Tony Stark put on an upgraded stealth armor specifically designed to fight Black Panther, the Model 21, in Black Panther #44 in 2002. A third stealth armor, the Model 43, debuted in Iron Man #3 in 2013. Tony used the armor to infiltrate the lair of a Columbian drug cartel that had acquired Extremis technology.

Avengers #15 is on sale now.

