WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris on What “Dope” Director Nia DaCosta Brings to Captain Marvel 2

For those keeping track at home, Nia DaCosta is suddenly one of the most popular names in Hollywood. After directing her critically-acclaimed debut in Little Woods — an indie film starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James — DaCosta landed at the helm of Universal's upcoming Candymanrelaunch. For her third feature film, DaCosta will be join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel 2, taking over for Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Though plot details will remain under wraps for quite some time, Teyonah Parris spoke to DaCosta's role on the sequel during Sunday's WandaVision press day. "All of her wonderfulness," Parris told CinemaBlend of what DaCosta will bring to the MCU. "I'm really excited for her. We got to work together on Candyman, so to have another turn to collaborate and work with one another, I'm really excited. She's dope."

Parris will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe herself next week in WandaVision, playing an adult Monica Rambeau. After the series, Parris will join both Brie Larson (Carol Danvers) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) in the long-awaited Captain Marvel follow-up.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” Parris said of her role last October. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris added, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

Parris' MCU debut takes place in WandaVision, due out Friday, January 15th on Disney+. Captain Marvel 2 is currently scheduled for a November 11, 2022 release date.

Cover photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images