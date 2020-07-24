Captain Marvel: Brie Larson Posts New Throwback Photos on Anniversary of Casting Announcement

✖

Four years ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe got one of its biggest casting updates ever, when it was revealed that Brie Larson would be portraying Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel. Larson's casting brought a lot of positive change along with it, with Captain Marvel being the franchise's first female-led solo movie. The film went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office (as did Larson's second MCU appearance in Avengers: Endgame), and helped make Larson a household name in the process. On the anniversary of her casting, Larson is getting sentimental in a pretty endearing way, posting a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her work on the film.

Looking back at photos. 💕 It’s been the privilege of a lifetime to be your captain marvel. Can’t believe this all started at ComicCon 4 years ago today 🥰 pic.twitter.com/nbRxkbVnmf — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 24, 2020

4 years since becoming captain marvel 🥺 pic.twitter.com/LPP90MnxOW — Brie Larson (@brielarson) July 24, 2020

The photos include custom Captain Marvel patches that she received, a selfie of herself in Carol's helmet, a Captain Marvel candy dispenser, and a photo with Captain Marvel's directors and producers. A second batch of photos showed Larson at the film's premiere, a poster for the film, a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and several of the film's Skrulls, and a photo of herself wearing custom Captain Marvel jeans.

Larson has been outspoken about the personal significance she's felt portraying Captain Marvel, and in bringing a complicated female hero onto the big screen.

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I've ever played. We'll see what the movie is, but as of now it's been the most range I've ever played in a character," Larson told reporters in 2018. "I've had to go through every emotion possible with her…That's what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what's happening and what's coming up, so hopefully that's what comes out on screen.”

And with a Captain Marvel sequel officially in the works, it sounds like fans can expect Carol Danvers to be at the center of the MCU going forward.

"When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said. "She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe."

What do you think of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel behind-the-scenes photos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.