Kevin Feige Says Captain Marvel Will Lead the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is entering a transitional phase, as familiar heroes are expected to depart the series following the events of Avengers: Endgame. When compiling reports of films that are expected to debut in the next few years, the future film slate is dominated by all-new films or sequels to more recent entries into the MCU. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, one of the most recent heroes to debut in the MCU, Captain Marvel, will become a major force in the franchise’s future. Based on Feige’s comments, it would appear Carol Danvers will be the key to holding the MCU together.

“The great thing about Captain Marvel is she is a human. She’s a real person, Carol Danvers, who gets these incredible powers and who has these amazing adventures in outer space,” Feige confirmed in Captain Marvel: The Official Movie Special. “But as with all of the best Marvel characters, she needs to be very human. So this is not just about somebody who is incredibly powerful and can fly around and shoot photon blasts out of her hands; it’s somebody who’s very human, who’s very vulnerable, and who has multiple dimensions.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tony Stark debuted in Iron Man, kicking off the MCU as we know it. While there isn’t an official “leader” of the Avengers, both Stark and Captain America have been the prominent figures in the franchise, as it is the lessons they learned over the course of their lives that motivate their heroism. In that regard, it seems as though Captain Marvel would make a better choice to drive the MCU forward than, say, the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Feige added, “When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings. She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

Based on the popularity of Captain Marvel, Feige’s formula looks to be proving correct about the future face of the MCU.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now.

Are you looking forward to seeing more Captain Marvel in the future? Let us know in the comments below!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!