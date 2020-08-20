Star Wars: Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Clarifies She Auditioned for Multiple Lucasfilm Projects

Brie Larson has developed a legion of fans for her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, with appearances in two billion-dollar Marvel Cinematic Universe films already under her belt in the span of a year. Now that she's undoubtedly part of such an iconic franchise, Larson has begun to get candid about the ones she missed out on. During a recent video on her YouTube channel, Larson spoke about her various failed auditions, including Terminator, The Hunger Games, and Gossip Girl. In the process, Larson expanded on the news that she auditioned for Star Wars -- and hinted that she auditioned for "all of the new" movies in the franchise.

"I didn’t get Gossip Girl, and I’m really glad," Larson explains in the video. "I auditioned for Hunger Games and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for Tomorrowland and I didn’t get it. I auditioned for all of the new Star Wars movies and I didn’t get it. I don’t even know why I’m saying I didn’t get it. Like, you know I didn’t."

Given Larson's prolific and public love for the galaxy far, far away, it definitely isn't surprising that she went out of her way to try to get into those films. And although those casting attempts ultimately didn't pan out, fans are still campaigning for her to potentially join the franchise -- especially after she shared the screen with Samuel L. Jackson, who played Mace Windu in the franchise, in Captain Marvel.

"I got to hold his lightsaber!" Larson explained in a 2019 interview. "He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi."

Ultimately, it can be argued that those failed Star Wars auditions might have been a blessing in disguise, as Larson has been inspiring fans of all ages as Captain Marvel. With Candyman director Nia DaCosta recently announced to direct Captain Marvel 2, it sounds like fans will get to see Larson reprise her role sooner than later.

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I've ever played. We'll see what the movie is, but as of now it's been the most range I've ever played in a character," Larson told reporters in 2018. "I've had to go through every emotion possible with her… That's what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what's happening and what's coming up, so hopefully that's what comes out on screen.”

