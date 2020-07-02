Brie Larson Confirms She Auditioned for Star Wars and Terminator Movies

Prior to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel, actress Brie Larson largely starred in relatively independent films, but she's no stranger to big-budget fare, as she recently revealed that she had previously auditioned to join Star Wars, Terminator, and Hunger Games projects and, obviously, ended up never joining those productions. The remark was casually brought up during her first video on her newly launched YouTube channel in which she was discussing old auditions with a friend, so we never learned what characters she was auditioning to play or what projects in these franchises she was auditioning for, leaving fans to merely speculate.

When the topic of Star Wars came up, Larson noted, "I auditioned for Star Wars too ... I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot. I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator. Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job."

After being asked how her Star Wars audition went, the actress merely laughed, as it clearly didn't result in her earning a role.

Despite having yet to join the galaxy far, far away, Larson has regularly shared her love for the series, with some fans thinking it's only a matter of time before she joins that franchise.

Larson often praises the saga on her social media pages, whether that be with tributes on May the 4th or sharing photos of herself with a lightsaber and posing as a Jedi, but in addition to her expressing her love for the series, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige collaborating with Lucasfilm has made people think this will pave the way for her joining an upcoming project.

"We are excited about the projects [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn shared in a statement at the time. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

