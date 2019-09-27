Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson Has the Perfect Response to Star Wars Speculation

Earlier this week, the nerd world learned that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be producing a new film in the Star Wars universe and that he reportedly already has a major actor in mind for one of the film’s roles. Fans began to speculate exactly who that actor could be, with one suggestion being Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. On Thursday, Larson took to Twitter to respond to that speculation in a pretty great way, with a tweet asking “Did someone say Star Wars?!”. The tweet, which you can check out below, includes a picture of Larson wearing Jedi robes and wielding a lightsaber, while posed next to a C-3PO statue.

Did someone say Star Wars?! pic.twitter.com/e6vVm5wW2p — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 27, 2019

Larson has been pretty outspoken about her love for the Star Wars universe, something a few people within the Star Wars universe have seen firsthand. The Oscar-winning actress’ love for Star Wars came to fruition in a pretty endearing way during the filming of Captain Marvel, when her co-star and frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson brought his Mace Windu lightsaber to set.

“I got to hold his lightsaber!” Larson explained in an interview earlier this year. “He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

In recent months, Larson was spotted at the grand opening of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park, and showcased her “Jedi realness” in a photo during her time there, which seems to be where this most recent photo is from.

If anything, the only argument against Larson potentially being in Feige’s Star Wars movie is the prominence of her role in the MCU, as Feige previously hinted that Larson will be the leader of the franchise going forward.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Feige said in an interview this past March. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

But with Larson not being confirmed to appear in any of the MCU’s Phase 4 movies and TV shows, even though a proper sequel to Captain Marvel is currently in development, it certainly doesn’t seem impossible that she could theoretically take a trip to a galaxy far, far away before returning to the MCU.

The Star Wars franchise will continue with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives in theaters on December 20th.