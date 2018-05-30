Why Is Captain Marvel’s Costume Green?

Captain Marvel is less than a year away and we have now seen our first glimpses of the character during a post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War (sort of) and from set photos. The post-credits scene seemingly confirmed that we will be seeing the new red, blue, and gold outfit designed by artist Jamie McKelvie in 2012. However, some of the set photos have revealed actress Brie Larson wearing a green, white, and silver suit. While that might seem surprising, a look into comics history provides a probable explanation for this green costume.

The first Captain Marvel movie is set to take place in the past, with rumors pointing out the early 1990s as a likely era, almost guaranteeing that this will be an origin story. In addition to Brie Larson filling the role of Captain Marvel, Jude Law has also been cast as Mar-Vell, a Kree soldier who will play the role of mentor in the film. The inclusion of Mar-Vell and the Kree military provides the most likely explanation for the green costume.

In the comics Mar-Vell was the very first Captain Marvel, before passing the role to Carol Danvers. However, before he was a superhero, he was a Kree spy, and his military outfit resembles the one Larson is sporting on set. It was dominated by green and white, and featured a green planet of the chest instead of the star logo from the film. This suggests that the film will feature Carol wearing a suit provided by her Kree mentor, perhaps even a modified version of his own suit, on her first mission as Captain Marvel.

That strong connection to the Kree military suggests that Carol Danvers might not be the only superhero diving into action in the movie. Jude Law is a big enough actor that nobody expects him to take a minor role. It is possible that he will wear his own green-and-white suit as well, before meeting a probably tragic fate in the film. No matter how many versions of the white and green outfit appear or who else wears them, it’s appearance in set photos seems to confirm quite a few suspicions about the plot of the film. It will certainly involve the Kree military and Mar-Vell will still be the figure who provides Carol Danvers with her initial costume as well as her own super powers.

That green-and-black suit likely won’t appear in Avengers 4, however. Captain Marvel has worn many, many costumes during her 50 year superhero career in comics. Her original costumes were not the complete bodysuit now worn by the character, but featured a similar color scheme. Later versions featured a black one-piece bodysuit with a golden streak and a red and white transformation under the new name of Binary. The red, blue, and gold suit, similar in style, but not color, to the green and white suit featured in set photos has become the standard for the character in modern comics. While she won’t wear that version of the costume for the entire film, we expect it will be ready to go by the time Captain Marvel ends and she receives Nick Fury’s message that it’s time to join the Avengers.