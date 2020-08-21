Captain Marvel Nearly Killed Off Talos in Original Script

✖

Superhero movies often go through a number of evolutions when a script is being conceived, sometimes resulting in drastic differences from original plans to what we see on screen, with Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn recently detailing how his Talos character was originally slated to be killed halfway through the movie, denying him his redeeming arc and ultimate reunion with his family. This also opened the door for the possibility that Talos could return in a future film, with the actor expressing how excited he'd be to once again play the Skrull in a subsequent adventure. Captain Marvel 2 is currently slated to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

“That truly exceeded my expectations,” Mendelsohn shared with NME about the experience of Captain Marvel. “[Talos] was gonna die at around page 60 [in the script] originally and he survived that, so he’s done pretty well. And if that f-cking shapeshifter rears his ugly head again, I’ll do my best to be inside it.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year has been largely disappointing for comic book fans, as projects like Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 have earned delays as theaters have closed in response to social distancing efforts, while quarantine protocols have also seen a number of productions delayed. Fans earned some good news about Captain Marvel earlier this month, however, when it was revealed that Candyman and Little Woods director Nia DaCosta had been tapped to helm Captain Marvel 2.

In addition to Captain Marvel introducing one of the most powerful characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, its '90s setting and inclusion of Skrulls set the stage for a number of exciting reveals in the franchise's future. With the film pre-dating all entries into the MCU, other than Captain America: The First Avenger, it's possible that any character, at any point in time, could reveal themselves to actually be a Skrull and open up a world of possibilities for the narrative. This could even allow for characters who have died or been killed turning out to be Skrulls and open up the possibility for beloved characters to return.

Some rumors have even emerged that a "Secret Invasion" project, inspired by the comic event of the same name in which a number of heroes were revealed to have secretly been Skrulls for years, could be happening in the MCU, either for a film or for a TV series.

Stay tuned for details on Captain Marvel 2, which is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022.

