Captain Marvel Co-Director Congratulates Nia DaCosta on Sequel Hiring

Some surprise news dropped today after a report revealed that the Captain Marvel sequel has found its director with Marvel Studios tapping Candyman's Nia DaCosta to step behind the camera. It was previously confirmed that the co-directors of the 2018 solo film starring Brie Larson (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck) wouldn't be returning, so someone else taking the job wasn't a major surprise to fans. Even with that in mind, Fleck took to Twitter to confirm his status as a class act, congratulating DaCosta on being selected for the position. "Congratulations @NiaDaCosta !!!!!!" He wrote. "Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster! #CaptainMarvel2"

The script for Captain Marvel 2 is being written by Megan McDonnell, who is currently a staff writer on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. Previous reports have indicated that the film will take place in the present-day, and could potentially set up the next Avengers movie. It's unclear what the main plot of the film will be but there's plenty of set-up from the first Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home for Marvel to have plot threads to pull on.

In the meantime, DaCosta's next feature film, the highly anticipated reboot of Candyman from producer Jordan Peele, is scheduled to be released on October 16. He other credits include he feature debut, 2018's Little Woods, as well as directing multiple episodes of the British TV series Top Boy.

Larson previously confirmed that everything she knows about her next time as Captain Marvel is exactly what we know, which is basically that she'll be back. The Oscar winning actress previously revealed that she specifically asks Marvel Studios not to tell her their big secrets, because she's bad at keeping them.

"Honestly the craziest thing about this is I've just been really clear with Marvel where I've been like 'Please just don't tell me anything,'" Larson said while appearing on writer Gary Whitta's Animal Talking (a talk show conducted entirely in Animal Crossing). "I'm really bad at secrets. I'm just really bad at it and it's hard because like it's really cool stuff. I had to hold the fact that I was Captain Marvel for I think a year before I could tell anybody, that was hard! I don't want to go through that again."

Larson will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain Marvel 2 which has already had a release date shuffle. The sequel had been set for a July 29th, 2022 release and will now arrive on July 8th, 2022.

