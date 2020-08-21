Cardi B Becomes Barb Wire in New Instagram Photos

✖

Cardi B has become a household name over the past few years, between her career as a rapper, an actress, and an activist. She has also been known for her trailblazing approach to fashion -- and it looks like her latest Instagram photoshoot is no exception. Earlier this week, Cardi took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her in a blonde wig, a black bodice, leather pants, and heels. As comic book fans quickly noticed, Cardi's outfit was an homage to one of the most infamous comic book movies of the 1990s -- Barb Wire.

View this post on Instagram

For the uninitiated, Barb Wire was a 1996 sci-fi venture, which was inspired by the Dark Horse series of the same name. The film starred Pamela Anderson as Barbara "Barb Wire" Kopetski, a nightclub owner/bounty hunter making ends meet amid a war-torn America in 2017 (yes, really), which is ravaged by the Second American Civil War. The film, which also starred Temuera Morrison, Victoria Rowell, and Jack Noseworthy, gained a sort of notoriety for its ridiculousness -- and for Anderson's fashion sense in the film, which included a tightly-laced corset and high heels.

"It wasn’t supposed to turn out like it did," Anderson said in an interview with Interview Magazine. "When I saw the comic book the movie’s based on, I thought, oh, my God, she’s on a motorcycle in leather, crazy, with big hair, glamorous. This is hysterical. It’s totally me. It was going to be a dark comedy, real cartoony. Then, before going into production, I went to Cannes to promote it, got all this attention, and Polygram, the movie’s backer, went, “Maybe this is bigger than we thought.” They began changing it, trying to make it much more commercial. More action, less humor, a different director. They changed the script six million times."

"I wound up going against my instincts, so it was really difficult for me," Anderson continued. "I wanted to keep it tongue-in-cheek, but it didn’t work out that way. All the irony was gone. Still, there’s this little cult of different people who love that movie. I mean, I know a lot of drag queens who dress up like Barb Wire."

