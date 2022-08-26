Carey Mulligan and Mahershala Ali Join Voice Cast of LAIKA's Wildwood

Laika announced today that Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will head up the cast of their upcoming animated feature, Wildwood. The film is based on the series of novels by The Decemberists lead singer Colin Meloy and illustrator Carson Ellis, and is currently in production at Laika. The announcement comes from LAIKA President & CEO Travis Knight, who won the BAFTA for directing Kubo and the Two Strings, and directed the recent Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

The cast also includes Peyton Elizabeth Lee (Andi Mack), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Awkwafina (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Oscar® nominee Angela Bassett (What's Love Got to Do With It), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Charlie Day (Horrible Bosses), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate You Give), Emmy® nominee Jemaine Clement (The Flight of the Conchords), Maya Erskine (Pen15), Tantoo Cardinal (Wind River), Grammy® winner Tom Waits and Oscar® nominee Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?).

"That is one helluva cast," said Knight. "Collaborating with these exceptional actors has been a humbling and inspiring experience. Their committed performances elevate Wildwood, and are a remarkable gift for LAIKA's animators. I'm in awe of them all."

Knight will direct the film from a script by Chris Butler (ParaNorman, Missing Link). Six-time Oscar® nominee Caleb Deschanel (The Passion of the Christ) is the cinematographer with Arianne Sutner, LAIKA's Head of Production and Oscar®-nominated producer of Kubo and Missing Link, producing alongside Knight. There is no specific release date for Wildwood yet, so keep your eyes on this place for that announcement when it comes.

You can see the official synopsis for Wildwood below.

Beyond Portland, Oregon's city limits lies Wildwood. You're not supposed to go there. You're not even supposed to know it exists. But Prue McKeel is about to enter this enchanted wonderland. Her baby brother Mac has been taken by a murder of crows into the forest's depths, and she – along with her hapless classmate Curtis – is going to get him back. Prue might think she's too old for fairytales, but she's just found herself at the center of one. One filled with strange talking animals, roguish bandits, and powerful figures with the darkest intentions. Wildwood is a tale of love, loss, sacrifice and secrets, and of the magic you can find on your doorstep, if you're willing to look for it.

