Cats Removed From Awards Consideration After Bombing at Opening Box Office

It’s hard out there for Cats this holiday season, and it doesn’t like the fates are looking up for this feline-focused musical. After a dismal opening weekend at the box office, which should have been expected with the major competition being Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, it looks like Universal Pictures have officially removed Cats from their For Your Consideration campaign. This means they are not seeking any awards nominations at the Academy Awards or anywhere else, thought it seems like those would have been extremely unlikely given the critical response to the movie.

Cats has a reported budget of $95 million, but has only managed to gross $15.28 million worldwide to date. That means the film will likely be considered a flop after its run at the Box Office, unless it manages a miraculous turnaround in the coming weeks.

That seems highly unlikely, especially considering the response its receiving from fans, critics, and fellow actors. Even Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood just unleashed a vicious tirade about the movie after seeing it, not holding anything back in her scathing critique.

“……..#cats is actually worse than I thought it would be, And I already thought it would be horrible,” Wood wrote in a deleted Tweet. “But….I am actually speechless. Why would you change the choreography? I…am SPEECHLESS. Its not the casts fault (sic). Its…maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever.”

She added, “It was NOT the cast’s fault. They changed all the iconic choreography. Took out 70 percent of the main characters. Changed the plot. I grew up in theatre. I was married to a dancer. I have massive respect for what they do, which is why this was such a letdown and missed opportunity for that community. I have been in some bad films. No one is immune. But also AHHHHHHHHHH!!!”

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson also chimed in on the fun when she posted a screenshot of an email survey asking what she thought of Cats, and she could only respond “Where do I begin.”

Even Cats actor James Corden responded to the film’s quality, claiming that “I haven’t seen it, I’ve heard it’s terrible.”

It will be an interesting time for Cats as it enters its second week at the box office. We’ll see how the movie audiences respond to the film that will likely become a cult classic for all the wrong reasons.