Celebrities, Movie Fans, and More Are Celebrating Father's Day 2024

Happy Father's Day! The special day to celebrate dads everywhere falls on June 16th this year, and many people have taken to social media to celebrate their own fathers as well as some of their favorite fictional dads. We've seen fun holiday promotions like Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin doing a special ad for Father's Day in honor of Deadpool & Wolverine in addition to posts from famous actors, including soon-to-be first-time dad, Henry Cavill. Today's posts range from funny to loving to bittersweet, and they've definitely made us appreciate the dads in our lives.

The accounts for The Boys and Star Wars shared some love for fictional dads while stars like Ben Stiller, Bruce Campbell, Lynda Carter, and more took to Twitter today to celebrate the fathers in their lives. You can check out some of the posts below...