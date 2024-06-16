Celebrities, Movie Fans, and More Are Celebrating Father's Day 2024
The Boys, Star Wars, and more are honoring dads on Twitter.
Happy Father's Day! The special day to celebrate dads everywhere falls on June 16th this year, and many people have taken to social media to celebrate their own fathers as well as some of their favorite fictional dads. We've seen fun holiday promotions like Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin doing a special ad for Father's Day in honor of Deadpool & Wolverine in addition to posts from famous actors, including soon-to-be first-time dad, Henry Cavill. Today's posts range from funny to loving to bittersweet, and they've definitely made us appreciate the dads in our lives.
The accounts for The Boys and Star Wars shared some love for fictional dads while stars like Ben Stiller, Bruce Campbell, Lynda Carter, and more took to Twitter today to celebrate the fathers in their lives. You can check out some of the posts below...
Remembering Jerry
Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads who are here and the ones who are always with us 💙 pic.twitter.com/p1KG0GnBDM— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 16, 2024
Behind the Scenes
Happy Father’s Day. I’ve enjoyed the heck out of being dad to these kids. pic.twitter.com/XNpnQbfEtZ— Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) June 16, 2024
Remembering Robert
Robert, thank you for your fatherhood. Thank you for being my partner in parenting. Celebrating your joy in everyday things this Father’s Day. Love you. L pic.twitter.com/XtLS8uAPB7— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 16, 2024
The Obamas
Happy Father's Day! The most fulfilling job I've ever had is being Sasha and Malia’s dad. To all those lucky enough to take on the role of being a father, I hope you enjoy your day. pic.twitter.com/BfoYwVX5Ml— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 16, 2024
Remembering Leonard
Happy Father’s Day, Dad. Being with you from Star Trek and beyond was an incredible experience. Miss you. Love you. Adam pic.twitter.com/nnGDtvWF9j— Adam Nimoy (@adam_nimoy) June 16, 2024
LotR Dads
Happy Father's Day to all the dads of Middle-earth! (not you, Denethor) pic.twitter.com/ylti01oe5G— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) June 16, 2024
Good Dads
Happy Father’s Day to all the other Bandits out there! @OfficialBlueyTV pic.twitter.com/WEin0DJhsw— michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) June 16, 2024
Bad Dads
Happy Father's Day to the world's greatest dad: Homelander. After precious father-son time was wasted in his “trial,” he's finally #HomeFree to focus on his most important mission: being there for Ryan. This new family portrait confirms it – perfect bone structure is genetic! pic.twitter.com/6U8mWfgFuD— Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 16, 2024
Hearfelt Posts
My Pop, Sam Black, at 101. The loveliest, sweetest and kindest man I'll ever know. Full of wisdom as if he'd been a part of the universe forever. I miss the light that shined through him. And a gifted artist too Happy Father's Day. You were the best. pic.twitter.com/StX74zZV2s— Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) June 16, 2024
Funny Posts
Happy Father’s Day!!! ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/5PiKi3NTfV— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) June 16, 2024
Side by Sides
We’re both still alive! Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/khsOjTTycS— marc maron (@marcmaron) June 16, 2024
Zads
Happy Father’s Day. All of us wishing we could call Jeff Goldblum dad. #JurassicJune pic.twitter.com/gWOteFMmSk— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 16, 2024
Dads with Secrets
Happy Father’s Day from everyone here at Vault 33! Today, we celebrate all dads who value transparency and honesty, like Overseer Hank. Let’s all be a little more like Hank, shall we? pic.twitter.com/yTGGRZguq5— FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) June 16, 2024
Dads with Power
Father's Day spoilers.#TheEmpireStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/dAc6tSsdD6— Star Wars (@starwars) June 16, 2024
And Finally, Dads Who Try
Happy Father's Day to Scott Summers! pic.twitter.com/mJutyUw3T6— Slayerfest 98: A Queer Podcast (@slayerfestx98) June 16, 2024
Happy Father's Day!