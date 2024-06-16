The Witcher Star Henry Cavill Celebrates Father's Day Ahead of New Baby

Henry Cavill's days of playing Superman in the DCEU and Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher may have come to an end, but the actor will soon have a new role to play: Dad. Cavill revealed back in April at the red carpet premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. In honor of Father's Day, Cavill took to Instagram this morning to celebrate the holiday and talk about how he will soon be joining the wide world of parenthood.

"Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay," Cavill wrote. You can view his post below:

"I'm very excited about it," Cavill originally of Viscuso's pregnancy when talking to Access Hollywood. "Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."

What Is Henry Cavill's Next Project?

With The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare under his belt and a new Superman on the way starring David Corenswet as the DC hero, it looks like Cavill will be focusing on fatherhood for the rest of 2024. However, he does have some projects lined up for next year. He's expected to reteam up with Guy Ritchie for In the Grey which will also star Eiza Gonzalez, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rosamund Pike, and Fisher Stevens. He is also expected to reprise his role as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes 3, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as the iconic detective's little sister.

"You know, she's such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I'm really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right," Netflix's previous Head of Film, Scott Stuber, said of Brown's work with the company when the threequel was announced. "The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we're working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I'd like to do another one."

Stay tuned for more updates about Henry Cavill, and Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there.