Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Aviation Gin Vasectomy Deadpool Edition

Ryan Reynolds is wishing all the daddies out there a Happy Father's Day with a new edition of his Aviation Gin for Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor is known for coming up with creative and hilarious skits to promote his brand of gin, sometimes even recruiting his Hollywood friends to partake in the madness. Last year's Father's Day introduced Aviation Gin's Vasectomy cocktail, and this year brings the Deadpool edition since, you know, there's a new Deadpool movie coming out this summer. You might have heard of it. It's called Deadpool & Wolverine and reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), where he shows viewers how to make the Deadpool edition of the Vasectomy cocktail. Ingredients include filling a tall glass with ice, 1 oz cranberry juice, 3 oz tonic, a dash of lemon juice, and 1.5 oz of Aviation American Gin. Scenes from Deadpool & Wolverine flash across the screen as Reynolds goes through the process of making the cocktail. "It's the same delicious Aviation Gin with 100% more Deadpool," Reynolds says. "And there you go. The Deadpool Vasectomy. Pairs perfectly with two Dads over 40 pretending they're not too arthritic to pull off a superhero movie." You can check out the video below.

The Happiest Drink on Earth. The @AviationGin Vasectomy, Deadpool Edition. Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/k7RISWa17l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 13, 2024

Taylor Swift's Deadpool & Wolverine cameo debunked

(Photo: Disney)

Taylor Swift and the Swifties won't be joining Deadpool and Wolverine in the Marvel Multiverse after all. If there already wasn't enough to be excited for in Deadpool & Wolverine, music and movie fans have been salivating over the rumors of Taylor Swift popping up in the first X-Men film under Marvel Studios. Deadpool & Wolverine is already rumored to have numerous cameos sprinkled throughout the flick, so it already made sense that someone on the level of Taylor Swift would show up portraying the X-Men's musical hero Dazzler. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift, Deadpool, and Wolverine don't appear to be a match made in box office heaven.

Entertainment Weekly reports Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine. No additional context was provided, though the news does come shortly after Deadpool & Wolverine revealed a host of different theatrical posters. While ComicBook exclusively revealed the ScreenX and 4DX posters for Deadpool & Wolverine, the IMAX poster takes one of the earlier posters and includes friendship bracelets around the wrists of Wade Wilson and Logan. These same bracelets have become a signature part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

(Photo: ScreenX)

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.