Chadwick Boseman: Delroy Lindo Recalls Special Experience Working With the Black Panther Star

Delroy Lindo worked with Chadwick Boseman on Da 5 Bloods, and the actor remembered the special experience of being around the beloved star recently. The legend sat down with Desus and Mero to talk about his career, the Spike Lee film, and of course the impact of the Black Panther actor. It’s been months now, and the loss is still being felt by fans all over the world. Boseman just received a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award posthumously this month. But, it’s clear his impact will reach far beyond 2021. Lindo has worked for multiple decades in show business. But, he says there’s something very different about the demeanor of the MCU favorite. Desus called Boseman a kind soul that lit up the room every time you saw him. The film legend is in absolute agreement when it comes to his former co-star.

“A kind soul, that’s exactly what he was,” Lindo explained. “You’re right I didn’t know him well. But, our working experience was very special. Plugged in, he was plugged in, I was plugged in. So, we connected as actors and as human beings. In addition to that, I love that term, kind soul. Because, that’s what he was. Right before he left, my family and his family, we all went out to dinner. The thing that I always mention is that he was always gracious with my then 17-year-old son. I just really appreciated how he interacted with my son. He really gave of himself. It was subtle, but he engaged my son. He was interested in what my son was interested in. That speaks to his graciousness and his spirit.”

“As I’ve said to members of the press who ask about Chad. Since his unfortunate passing, It has just, for me, for all of us, accentuated my appreciation for him all the way around. One final thing I’ll say for him, which is very important for me. I was invited to the ceremony after Chad passed," he continued. "Myself, and my family. We didn’t know what it was, but his people reached out to me and said they would like to attend this ceremony that they were having for Chad. I was literally on a plane to shoot another film and I could not go. But, I found out later that the ceremony was the scattering of Chad’s ashes. The fact that I had spent a relatively short amount of time with Chad. We had connected as creative workers, as men, as human beings. But, the fact that our interaction was special enough, that I would get invited to a ceremony to scatter this man’s ashes? I can’t tell you how much that means to me.”

So, while Boseman might not have worked with him often, he left one heck of an impression.

Did you catch Da 5 Bloods yet?