Chadwick Boseman Wins Best Actor at 2021 Golden Globes for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

✖

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are currently in full swing and the award for "Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama" was just announced. The category included Tahar Rahim for The Mauritanian, Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins for The Father, Gary Oldman for Mank, and Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. And the winner is... Chadwick Boseman!

The Black Panther star received a posthumous nomination for his portrayal in the Netflix film and it's no surprise he won considering the constant praise he's received from critics and audiences alike. The win is bittersweet as folks are happy he's getting the well-deserved recognition while still devastated that he's not here to receive his flowers.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, based on the play of the same name by August Wilson, tells the story of "Mother of Blues" Gertrude "Ma" Rainey (played by Viola Davis in the film) and centers on a fateful recording session for her album Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. In the film, Boseman plays the ambitious trumpeter Levee. The film presently sits at a 98% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 275 reviews and nearly every single one gives praise to Boseman's performance.

Back in December, Marvel Studios announced that it would continue with Black Panther 2 without Boseman, but they will not recast the role of T'Challa. Recently, Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso also confirmed that they will not use CGI to recreate Boseman's likeness.

"No. There's only one Chadwick, and he's not with us," Alonso shared of Marvel's future Black Panther plans. "Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really."

As for the Golden Globes, the event is being hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from opposite coasts. The event has featured some exciting presenters including Margot Robbie, Joaquin Phoenix, Bryce Dallas Howard, Kristen Wiig, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Renee Zellweger, Christopher Meloni, Rosie Perez, Christian Slater, Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Kenan Thompson, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, and more. Norman Lear is receiving the Carol Burnett Award and actor/activist Jane Fonda is taking home the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is currently streaming on Netflix, and Black Panther is available to stream on Disney+.