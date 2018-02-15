RZA Remembers Great Moment With Chadwick Boseman

✖

Chadwick Boseman's impact on the lives of those around him continues to be heard and felt. The actor best known for his work as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe transcended his fame as an actor and became a symbol of meaningful ideas, opportunities, and hope for many people around the country and world. Following the actor's unexpected passing in 2020, many of the individuals fortunate enough to have encountered Boseman have been sharing memories of the meeting. Now, RZA has shared a heartfelt account of just how excited he was to meet Boseman after seeing the Black Panther movie.

"There are certain people that you just have so much respect for and reverence for when you meet them, you know that, it's a certain kind of honor," RZA tells ComicBook.com in the interview seen in the tweet below. "Look, I got to say, you know this is a tough thing to say, but I'm saying to you, right. When I met Chadwick Boseman, it was at some party, and then there he was, you know what I mean? The Black Panther! And I just had an ear to ear... had the biggest smile on my face. I was like, 'Oh, yo, yo, what up, yo!' And I gave him the big pass and, 'Yo man, me and my wife love you.' He was like, "Yo, yo, what up, yo? Me and my wife love you. I train with you every day.' Yo. It was like, the incrediblest thing of like a love that was like, I mean, we ended up like probably, it felt like a three-minute hug, like, you know what I mean?"

Hear RZA's memory of meeting Boseman in its exciting, enthusiastic glory in the tweet below.

While the musician turned actor had an exceptionally strong and enthusiastic memory of Boseman, the longtime geek culture fan had quite a moment in the making of his new film Nobody, as well. In Nobody, RZA joins Bob Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell in a very John Wick-esque themed action thrill ride. Also in on the Nobody action: Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd.

"I'm a Christopher Lloyd, stan yo, since Taxi, I had a chance to tell him about the things he did," RZA recalls. "My son was introduced to him about four or five years ago. We go to this movie theater across Cinepolis out in Woodlake, no, Westlake, whatever, out in Cali. They have like movie pick of the weeks and every once in a while there'd be some old classic and they had Back to the Future and we took our son to see that. That was his first time seeing it and he geeked out and loved it. And then, then we got Back to the Future II, Back to the Future III... And so Doc becomes more of my son's favorite character. When they call me for [Nobody], I didn't tell my son, he didn't find out until Universal was kind enough to send me a screener. And I played it and he was like, 'Oh, that's Doc!' He was watching Doc. And then he see me pop up and he was like, "Whoa dad, you know Doc!" So that was a bond, bond for me."

The full interview with RZA can be seen in the video above. RZA's work in Nobody hits theaters on March 26.