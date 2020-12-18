Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Director Reveals Scene that Brought Chadwick Boseman to Tears

✖

One scene during Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom brought Chadwick Boseman to tears during filming, Director George C. Wolfe was one of the people who sat down with the Wall Street Journal to talk about the film. In the interview, many of the Black Panther actor’s co-stars talked about how seriously he took the craft of acting. This story from Wolfe would seem to prove that firsthand. Baseman wanted to get to know the characters that he inhabited, from this and other accounts of his methods. When a role came along, he threw himself into it for the betterment of the project. But, fans cannot lose sight of what that kind of dedication does to you mentally. Having such an impassioned performance that someone has to physically pick you up off the ground sounds exhausting. Check out the director’s story below:

“We were doing it in a very casual way, and I assumed that when Levee got to the big speech that Chadwick was going to stop. But he didn’t stop. He kept going, and Levee took over — it was raw and explosive,” Wolfe explained. “Afterwards, Chadwick just started to sob, and Colman [Domingo] hugged him, and then Chadwick’s girlfriend basically picked him up.”

Also in that interview, Viola Davis was positive that fans would come to know Boseman as a hero. For a lot of people who saw him in 42 and Black Panther, he already is, but the legend will only grow with time.

“I think he is going to be remembered as a hero,” Davis said. “There’s a part of the public that’s gonna associate that with Black Panther; I do not. I associate that with his authenticity, especially in the midst of a profession that sometimes can suck that out of you. He was a person who lived a life bigger than themselves. I think that his legacy, his body of work, his integrity, is going to influence on generations upon generations to come.”

Comicbook.com’s reviewed Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and loved the film. Emotions were always going to be high headed into this Netflix film. Boseman’s final performance adds more complexity to a very soulful affair.

“It’s not novel to point out that it’s a tragedy this film is Chadwick Boseman’s final appearance in a feature, but his work in the movie serves as a constant reminder of what a gift he had and how much talent he was prepared to deliver to us, the viewers, throughout his career,” Spencer Perry said. “What we can be thankful for is that his final two performances, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, can be watched by the world at a moment’s notice on Netflix. Watch them both and be richer for it, he made these for us.”

