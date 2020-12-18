Netflix Releases Exclusive First Look at Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Netflix dropped an exclusive first look at Chadwick Boseman’s last film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Strong Black Lead’s account released the clip today showcasing Viola Davis’ performance as Ma Rainey. Fans had been looking forward to this feature before news of Boseman’s untimely passing came across the web earlier this year. Now, the movie is attracting awards season buzz for both the star and her supporting actor. Netflix knows it has some serious heat on its hands and has turned up the spotlight on this project. A lot of people are excited to see Davis and Boseman share the screen. The actress has been hyping up his performance as well, so this will be something to be

“Viola Davis as Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Viola completely embodies the aptly named "Mother of the Blues" in this scene,” Strong Black Lead wrote. “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will premiere December 18 globally on Netflix.”

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Viola Davis as Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Viola completely embodies the aptly named "Mother of the Blues" in this scene. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will premiere December 18 globally on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PtXlJCpHHC — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) December 2, 2020

Netflix describes the movie here:

"Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary 'Mother of the Blues,' Ma Rainey (Academy Award winner Viola Davis). Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) — who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry — spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives."

Will you be watching Ma Rainey on the 18th? Let us know down in the comments!