Chadwick Boseman: Tribute for a King Is Now Available on Disney+

This past Sunday, ABC aired Marvel's Black Panther without commercial interruption, followed by a Robin Roberts-hosted 20/20 special called Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King. The move to air the programs came just a couple of days after the tragic announcement that Boseman, star of Black Panther, had died at the age of 43 after a four-year bout with colon cancer. The special earned high ratings for ABC, as fans all over the country tuned in to pay their respects to the late hero. If you missed it, however, you now have a chance to watch the tribute in its entirety.

On Friday, Disney announced that the tribute special had been added to the Disney+ streaming roster. If you hop on Disney+, go to the Black Panther movie page, and you'll see A Tribute for a King as one of the special features.

The special is 42 minutes long and features quotes from a few different co-stars of Boseman's, talking about their time working with him. This includes an emotional conversation with Forest Whitaker, who also starred in Black Panther.

Here's how Disney+ describes the tribute special:

"Celebrate and honor Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's life, legacy, and career, and the cultural imprint he made on and off-screen. Hosted by Robin Roberts, this special features tributes from celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside him and knew Boseman best, and shines a light on the medical condition he privately battled."

Many of those close to Boseman have shared their thoughts publicly over the last few days, including Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who developed a very close relationship with the late actor.

"In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not," Coogler said in a statement regarding Boseman's passing. "I had the privilege of directing scenes of Chad’s character, T’Challa, communicating with the ancestors of Wakanda. We were in Atlanta, in an abandoned warehouse, with bluescreens, and massive movie lights, but Chad’s performance made it feel real. I think it was because from the time that I met him, the ancestors spoke through him. It’s no secret to me now how he was able to skillfully portray some of our most notable ones."

You can stream Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King now on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

