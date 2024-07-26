Did Deadpool & Wolverine Just Confirm a Character’s Controversial Death?

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters, and the movie is full of Marvel-related easter eggs and cameos. While some are easy to spot, others might have you wanting to go back to the theater for a second or third viewing. Much of the movie is spent in The Void, which fans previously learned about in the first season of Loki. The Void is made up of variants that have been pruned by the TVA, which means you’re likely to spot a lot of alternate versions of the characters you know and love. There are also some important Marvel items in The Void, including a piece from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers ahead… Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) find themselves teaming up with an unlikely band of heroes in The Void, and they’re using Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) Mount Wundagore monument as a makeshift roof in their hideout.

The inclusion of this Scarlet Witch easter egg doesn’t necessarily mean anything for the greater MCU. It could be a statute from an alternate universe that somehow found its way to The Void. However, the statue’s presence raises an ongoing question about one of the MCU’s most popular characters: Is Wanda Maximoff dead?

Did Marvel Studios Confirm Scarlet Witch’s Death?

Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda brought Mount Wundagore down on herself in order to prevent the Darkhold from fully taking hold of her. While most people wouldn’t survive the crushing weight of a mountain, Wanda is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel, and there’s always a chance she made it out alive.

Last year, Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline was released, and a line from the book had some fans thinking Wanda’s death was confirmed. “As the kindly 838-Wanda gathers the boys and assures the heartbroken Scarlet Witch they will be loved, the Wanda Maximoff of Universe-616 surrenders: She destroys Wundagore-and collapses it upon herself–ending two great threats to all of the Multiverse,” it read. However, not everyone thinks this was a confirmation. In fact, even Kevin Feige has teased Wanda’s return.

“There really is so much more to explore. We still haven’t touched on many of her core storylines from the comics,” Keige previously said to Variety. “I don’t know that we saw her under rubble? I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don’t know what that means.”

While the presence of Wanda’s statue in Deadpool & Wolverine probably doesn’t confirm Wanda’s fate, it was still cool to see. Hopefully, fans will get some answers in the upcoming WandaVision spinoff, Agatha All Along, which debuts on Disney+ on September 18th. Meanwhile, you can catch Deadpool & Wolverine exclusively in theaters.