Chance The Rapper Offers Hot Take That Total Recall Would Have Been Good If Eddie Murphy Was Cast Instead Of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Musician Chance The Rapper has sparked a big debate online, after bringing back one of his patented hot takes on movies: "Bringing back this hot take: Total Recall would have been good if they had gotten Eddie Murphy instead of Arnold." Director Paul Verhoeven's 1990 Total Recall remains a major cult classic, due in no small part to the performance of Arnold Schwarzenneger in the lead role of Douglas Quaid (aka Carl Hauser). With Total Recall being the epitome of a Schwarzenegger action vehicle, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the Douglas Quaid role - let alone someone with the famous mannerisms of Eddie Murphy.

Well, film Twitter has thoughts about Eddie Murphy replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall, check those out below: