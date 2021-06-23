Chance The Rapper Offers Hot Take That Total Recall Would Have Been Good If Eddie Murphy Was Cast Instead Of Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Kofi Outlaw

Musician Chance The Rapper has sparked a big debate online, after bringing back one of his patented hot takes on movies: "Bringing back this hot take: Total Recall would have been good if they had gotten Eddie Murphy instead of Arnold." Director Paul Verhoeven's 1990 Total Recall remains a major cult classic, due in no small part to the performance of Arnold Schwarzenneger in the lead role of Douglas Quaid (aka Carl Hauser). With Total Recall being the epitome of a Schwarzenegger action vehicle, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the Douglas Quaid role - let alone someone with the famous mannerisms of Eddie Murphy.

Well, film Twitter has thoughts about Eddie Murphy replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall, check those out below:

Chance The Film Critic

Here's the statement from Chance The Rapper that got the Total Recall actors debate going. 

prevnext

Total Recall: A Schwarzenegger Movie

There is a lot of truth in this statement. Total Recall very much is a Schwarzenegger film, through and through. 

prevnext

Who Can Say The Line?

"Get your ass to Mars!" is a classic line from Total Recall, but can you imagine Eddie Murphy's delivery of it? Does it fit? 

prevnext

Too Much Eddie

The basic rebuttal that fans have to the idea of Eddie Murphy starring in Total Recall is that he would've brought 'too much Eddie' to the role. In many ways, Schwarzenegger's lack of personality actually played to the film's story about a mind-wiped secret agent. 

prevnext

Play It Straight, Eddie!

What if Eddie Murphy had approached Total Recall as a serious role? Would that change your opinion about him starring in it over Schwarzenegger? 

prevnext

Sounds Like Pluto Nash...

Eddie Murphy did make a movie about a man scrambling through a futuristic world... but we don't like to talk about that. 

prevnext

Already the G.O.A.T.

A lot of movie fans are taking offense at the notion that Total Recall needs any "fixing" at all. 

prevnext
0comments

Stick To Music, Bro...

Chance The Rapper: great musician. Great musician

prev
Start the Conversation

of