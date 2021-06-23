Chance The Rapper Offers Hot Take That Total Recall Would Have Been Good If Eddie Murphy Was Cast Instead Of Arnold Schwarzenegger
Musician Chance The Rapper has sparked a big debate online, after bringing back one of his patented hot takes on movies: "Bringing back this hot take: Total Recall would have been good if they had gotten Eddie Murphy instead of Arnold." Director Paul Verhoeven's 1990 Total Recall remains a major cult classic, due in no small part to the performance of Arnold Schwarzenneger in the lead role of Douglas Quaid (aka Carl Hauser). With Total Recall being the epitome of a Schwarzenegger action vehicle, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the Douglas Quaid role - let alone someone with the famous mannerisms of Eddie Murphy.
Well, film Twitter has thoughts about Eddie Murphy replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall, check those out below:
Chance The Film Critic
Bringing back this hot take: Total Recall would have been good if they had gotten Eddie Murphy instead of Arnold.— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) June 23, 2021
Here's the statement from Chance The Rapper that got the Total Recall actors debate going.
Total Recall: A Schwarzenegger Movie
Man, I'm a huge Eddie Murphy fan but Total Recall was totally an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie. He nailed that role. Sorry. pic.twitter.com/pDx9oqbtLt— Price of Reason (@priceoreason) June 23, 2021
There is a lot of truth in this statement. Total Recall very much is a Schwarzenegger film, through and through.
Who Can Say The Line?
Nah. Eddie could never deliver the line “Get your ass to Mars” with the gravitas of Arnold— Steve G. Lover (@Steve_G_Lover) June 23, 2021
"Get your ass to Mars!" is a classic line from Total Recall, but can you imagine Eddie Murphy's delivery of it? Does it fit?
Too Much Eddie
Total Recall is a good Arnie flick that plays to his strengths as the ‘wooden-strongman with a dry sense of humor. Murphy would’ve brought too much ‘Eddie’ to the character. The right choice was made.— JamalNeff (@JamalNeff) June 23, 2021
The basic rebuttal that fans have to the idea of Eddie Murphy starring in Total Recall is that he would've brought 'too much Eddie' to the role. In many ways, Schwarzenegger's lack of personality actually played to the film's story about a mind-wiped secret agent.
Play It Straight, Eddie!
Was the script going to stay semi-serious/action if he joined? I think it would have been really interesting to see him play the role either way, but if it was played straight, that would have been sick.— Nic - Less Useful Things (@NicBaslock) June 23, 2021
What if Eddie Murphy had approached Total Recall as a serious role? Would that change your opinion about him starring in it over Schwarzenegger?
Sounds Like Pluto Nash...
Total Recall (the original with Ah-nuld) was excellent and is a sci-fi classic. Total Recall with Eddie Murphy would have given you… Pluto Nash.— Mike Williams (@AcesHighStudios) June 23, 2021
Eddie Murphy did make a movie about a man scrambling through a futuristic world... but we don't like to talk about that.
Already the G.O.A.T.
I love you man, but insinuating that Total Recall isn't a great movie is just wrong.
It's arguably the best 80s Sci-Fi movie, and the best Arnold movie outside of T-2.
But I agree that Eddie Murphy would've been great, too,— Jim Stansel (@jimsthatguy) June 23, 2021
As opposed to great like it is now?— Bobby (@SullivanBobby) June 23, 2021
A lot of movie fans are taking offense at the notion that Total Recall needs any "fixing" at all.
Stick To Music, Bro...
Some of your tunes are some of my favorite ever, but most of your movie takes are some dumpster juice my friend.— Thomas James (@RealThomasJames) June 23, 2021
Chance The Rapper: great musician. Great musician.