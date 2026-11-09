Channing Tatum Gives Gambit Solo Movie Update Despite X-Men Reboot Recasting Rumors

Despite being hailed as a perfect casting, it took many years for fans to even get a glimpse of Channing Tatum as Gambit. Even though he appeared only in a relatively minor capacity in Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum’s Gambit proved something of a showstealer, leading many fans to hope to see more of the character despite the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s impending X-Men reboot. As plans for a Gambit solo movie starring Tatum repeatedly stalled before his triumphant MCU cameo, there is naturally some anticipation that he might finally be given the chance to shine on the big screen in his own movie. The MCU’s upcoming X-Men reboot seems to complicate the idea, but it seems that Channing Tatum isn’t ready to rule it out just yet.

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In an interview with ScreenRant, Tatum was asked about details on the scrapped movie and the potential of it now happening after his MCU appearance. He revealed that he “would love there to be” a Gambit movie in which he continues playing the character, and affirmed that he’s “fighting” for an opportunity to make it. His one assertion was that it would need a “very, very good director to realize it”, referencing his one-time intention to direct the Gambit movie himself, simply to get it out of development hell. With Tatum set to reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday, his comments suggest that there is still a chance he will return in a much-anticipated solo movie. However, it’s impossible to deny that the impending MCU reboot will complicate his chances of staying on as Gambit.

Channing Tatum’s Gambit Future Could Be Very Complicated

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Ask pretty much any Marvel fan, and they’ll be able to give at least a few reasons why Channing Tatum should get the opportunity to star in a Gambit solo movie. However, those same fans will also explain the importance of getting Gambit’s relationship with his fellow X-Men just right, and the two things will be almost impossible to balance in the MCU. Channing Tatum’s Gambit and Inde Navarrette’s Rogue will likely be too far apart in age to make their iconic romance work on the big screen, and with the X-Men reboot seemingly aiming for younger versions of the characters, it seems that Tatum’s days as Gambit are numbered.

The considerable interest in seeing Tatum’s Gambit return after Doomsday is important, though. Clearly, a solo movie has huge potential for success with Marvel movie fans, as it would pay off a tease that is years in the making. However, making Tatum the MCU’s official Gambit now seems to be out of the question, as reports suggest that the role will be recast for the franchise’s X-Men reboot, and, to be totally honest, it makes sense. Interestingly, there’s a clear route to satisfying all parties: Tatum gets to star in a Gambit movie, and the MCU still brings in a younger actor to play the franchise’s rebooted version of the character.

The question of which actors could play Gambit in the MCU is usually answered with younger actors, but giving Tatum a chance to play the character via a Multiverse story could potentially make everyone happy. The MCU gets to have a younger Gambit be part of its X-Men-focused Mutant Saga, and those desperate to see more of Channing Tatum’s version of the character get a non-canon movie that exists adjacent to the MCU proper. Much like the existence and development of DC’s Elseworlds projects alongside the DCU, Tatum’s leading role in a Gambit movie could give us all the film we’ve spent more than a decade waiting for, while also establishing itself as separate from the MCU. It would need to be delicately handled, of course, but it’s a plausible route to resolving the issue of Tatum’s Gambit future alongside the needs of the wider MCU.

How do you feel about Gambit’s future in the MCU? Should Channing Tatum continue in the role after Doomsday, or has he missed his chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.