Channing Tatum Joins the Cast of Avengers: Doomsday

Channing Tatum will make a name for himself once again as the Ragin’ Cagin’ Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday. Deadpool & Wolverine finally allowed Channing Tatum to play the popular X-Man Gambit, after several attempts to get a Gambit solo movie off the ground. That Gambit movie never came, but Deadpool & Wolverine did sneak Gambit in as one of its secret cameos. Gambit teamed with Deadpool, Wolverine, X-23, Blade, and Elektra to stop Cassandra Nova. Fans were eager to see Channing Tatum as Gambit in future movies, but nothing had been made official… until today. Gambit joins the long list of X-Men actors returning in Avengers: Doomsday.

The words “Channing Tatum” appeared on one of the actor chairs to help round out the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement that took place on a live stream. The Marvel live stream was broadcast on all of Marvel’s social media accounts and ran for over five hours. Tatum joins other X-Men returning actors such as Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, and Kelsey Grammar. Avengers: Doomsday appears to be full of X-Men stars, potentially leading to a full-blown Avengers vs. X-Men type film.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds released a hidden scene revealing that Gambit survives the climactic fight against Cassandra Nova’s forces. The scene shows Tatum standing over the bodies of dead and defeated villains before turning to the camera. The sound and characteristic orange light of a dimensional portal — which Deadpool rechristened the “Marvel sparkle circle” — joins him, suggesting that somebody has bigger plans for ol’ Gambit.

Reynolds has been vocal in his support for a Gambit spinoff of some kind, and Tatum has said repeatedly that he feels like nobody has supported his Marvel dreams more than the Deadpool star. Marvel fans also started rallying in support of Channing Tatum’s return as Gambit following Deadpool & Wolverine, along with Marvel Studios releasing an official promo for Deadpool & Wolverine featuring Gambit.

“Shot out ready. See #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters. Link in bio,” Marvel captioned the post on social media.

“I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he’s definitely still in the Void,” Tatum told Collider when speculating about Gambit’s whereabouts. “But there’s something that’s happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet.”

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on May 1, 2026. Let us know your thoughts on the big cast announcement in the comments!