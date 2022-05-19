Channing Tatum to Star in and Produce Adaptation of His Children's Book

✖

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum is set to star in a film adaptation of The One and Only Sparkella, a children's book Tatum wrote, which is set to be written by Moana scribe Pamela Ribon. The book wsa released last year as part of a 3-book deal Tatum has with Feiwel and Friends, with the second book, The One and Only Sparkella Makes a Plan, set to be released on May 31.

Per TheWrap, who first reported on Tatum's casting news, the actor will produce The One and Only Sparkella via his Free Association banner. Michael Parets will oversee the project at Free Association. Parets, Tatum, Peter Kiernan, Reid Carolin and Cody Carolin will also serve as producers. The project is a part of Free Association's first look deal with MGM, which was announced last year.

Free Association's most recent partnership with MGM was on the Tatum-starring Dog, which was co-directed by Tatum and Reid Carolin. The film was released theatrically in February and has grossed over $62 million domestically against its $15 million budget. Their upcoming projects with MGM include Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island, and a remake of the German film, System Crasher, which centers on a young girl institutionalized due to antisocial behavior ,who develops a bond with a new employee at the institution.

Tatum most recently appeared in Paramount's Lost City opposite Sandra Bullock, which you can stream now on Paramount+. Dog is available for digital sale or rental. He will next star in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which is expected to hit theaters later this year. That film was written by Dog's Carolin and directed by superstar filmmaker Steven Soderbergh. It will be released directly to HBO Max.

Here's the synopsis for The One and Only Sparkella: "A live-action take on the magic of Sparkella that sees a father and his daughter fall headlong into the infinitely surprising world of her imagination." The book centers on a relationship between a father and daughter, and tells a story about the importance of self-esteem.