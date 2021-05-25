Chaos Walking "Inner Thoughts" Featurette Breaks Down the Journey From Book to Film (Exclusive)

✖

Chaos Walking, the YA dystopian thriller starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, is now available to purchase on Blu-ray and DVD. The physical release of the film comes with quite a few different special features, including featurettes that explain the making of the movie with the cast and crew. To give you a little preview of what's included on the new Chaos Walking Blu-ray, ComicBook.com can exclusively share one of the behind-the-scenes featurettes from the release.

The characters of Chaos Walking exist in a world where the thoughts of all men are projected out into the air, making it almost impossible to keep their intentions and inner-most secrets private. In the new "Inner Thoughts" featurette, the cast and creators break down how they brought the unique world to life. You can take a look in the video above!

If you enjoyed Chaos Walking, or have been really excited to see it, ComicBook.com is currently hosting a giveaway in celebration of the film's home release. One winner will receive a copy of Chaos Walking, a pair of Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and a copy of The Knife of Never Letting Go, the first book in the Chaos Walking trilogy. You can click here for the official rules and to learn how to enter.

Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman and written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. The film is based on the beloved book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. Ridley and Holland star alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

Have you seen Chaos Walking yet? Will you be checking out the Blu-ray now that it has arrived on shelves around the country? Let us know in the comments!