‘Charlie’s Angels’: New Look at the Film’s New Trio

The Charlie’s Angels have assembled in style in a new photo.

Ella Balinska recently shared a new photo on her Instagram account, which shows her posing for a selfie alongside Charlie’s Angels co-stars Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott. This comes just a month after the film’s director, Elizabeth Banks, shared the first official photo of the group together. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Sup. A post shared by Ella Balinska (@ellabalinska) on Mar 11, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

The Charlie’s Angels remake will also include appearances from Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, and Nat Faxon. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, and Banks will reportedly play multiple different incarnations of Bosley. And with that cast on board, it sounds like fans should expect a well-intentioned remake of the original 1970s TV series.

“Watch. I’m gonna say all this, and then you’re gonna be like, ‘You guys didn’t do that at all,” Stewart joked in a recent interview. “God, it’s so funny. I know if I say this a certain way, I know that this will be written down. But it’s not such a bad thing. It’s kind of like a ‘woke’ version.”

“There is a kitsch nature to the last ones that was super fun, but nowadays if you see a woman in combat, everything should be something completely and utterly well within their ability,” Stewart continued. “And [the new trio of Angels] work together really, really beautifully. And there’s a whole network of Angels — it’s not just three — it’s women across the entire globe [that] are connected and helping each other.”

“It is not maybe everyone’s immediate response that it would be, like, something we would have to see again because the one I grew up with was so much fun.” Stewart explained in a previous interview. “And you know, the re-imagining is so grounded and well intentioned and really shows the way women can work together now.”

What do you think of the latest photo for the Charlie’s Angels remake? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Charlie’s Angels will be released on November 1st.