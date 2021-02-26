Spider-Man Fans Point Out Tom Holland Looks Like Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker in Cherry Trailer
Some online commenters are pointing out Spider-Man star Tom Holland bears a resemblance to his predecessor Tobey Maguire's bespectacled Peter Parker in the first trailer for Cherry, the 24-year-old actor's new movie from Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Based on Nico Walker's best-selling debut novel of the same name, Cherry examines the opioid crisis through Holland's character, inspired by Walker, a PTSD-stricken Army medic who goes on a bank-robbing spree to fund his drug addiction. Maguire, who is rumored to reprise his Spider-Man role opposite Holland and Andrew Garfield in Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3, also played a soldier suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder in 2009 drama Brothers.
Cherry is "a story very near and dear to us," Joe Russo said during San Diego Comic-Con 2019, describing the mostly Cleveland-set drama as a "very complicated" and "very mature" movie.
Added Anthony Russo, "It doesn't have the sort of surface-level sort of entertainment value that the Marvel movies have, of course, but there are really important stories that need to be told. Joe and I are in a position now where we can get those movies made, and we want to use that sort of capital that we've built up to tell important stories."
Cherry releases in theaters on February 26 and on Apple TV+ on March 12. Here's what Twitter is saying about the similarities between Holland and Maguire before their rumored Spider-Man team up:
Peter Parkers
Why does Tom Holland look more like Peter Parker in CHERRY then in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/RV44HbrEze— 💛💜🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼Jolly Ole St Nick🎅🏼🎅🏼🎅🏼💜💛 (@NicholasJLevi) January 9, 2021
Nerdy Time
#TomHolland seriously could have pulled off the dorky/nerdy looking #PeterParker look and I’m hoping maybe he adapts a similar look for his college years as a way to blend in or make himself look different, plus Holland just pulls it off really well. #CherryMovie #Cherry pic.twitter.com/RumMvJxo9O— Kyle Knight2 (@Knight2Kyle) January 9, 2021
Spider-Men
They said all three spidermen are going to be in the next movie. They never said @TomHolland1996 will be playing all of them.— Praneeth (@AR_Praneeth) January 9, 2021
Is it just me or does he look a lot like @TobeyMaguire pic.twitter.com/xBOTkrka7a
Lookalike
Tom Holland looks like fucking Tobey Maguire here https://t.co/F3Lf3qf8id via @YouTube— ᵗʰᵃᵗ ˢʰᶦᵗ ʰᵘʳᵗᵉᵈ (@rykedalp) January 9, 2021
Starring Tom Holland as Tobey Maguire
Tom Holland as Tobey Maguire pic.twitter.com/PKPpHrv5gf— Ihsan Indra (@nobietski) January 9, 2021
Blended
It's like Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire got blended in a teleporter accident!— Potato Richardson (@potato_halforc) January 9, 2021
Side by Side
Tobey Maguire / Tom Holland pic.twitter.com/A3Dwi3WOlg— Marvetes (@vingadoresMU) January 9, 2021
Wishful Thinking
Tom Holland looks like Tobey Maguire in Cherry! Is that a hint that he is actually in Spider Man 3!? 😍🥰 https://t.co/3QI3F3bYuT— Josh ❤️ WandaVision #WandaVision #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) January 9, 2021