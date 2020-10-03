Spider-Man 3: Resurfaced Tom Holland Interview Sparks Speculation About Spider-Verse Movie

A resurfaced interview with Spider-Man star Tom Holland is stirring speculation the tight-lipped actor was cautious not to give away secrets about a live-action Spider-Verse movie, about an interdimensional team-up between Spider-Men. Some are calling the 2019 interview from the promotional tour of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home an "aha" moment after learning Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, will reprise that role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2014 sequel starred Andrew Garfield as that universe's wall-crawler, a rebooted version of the character who took over from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire.

In the June 2019 interview with reporter Jake Hamilton, Holland is asked if there's a chance his Spider-Man meets the Maguire and Garfield versions of the character. After passing the question to co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, Holland gives a non-answer before saying he "would love to make a movie with those guys."

"It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it's something that the fans really want," he said. "So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it's up to them. It's not up to me, I can't walk in like 'Kevin [Feige], this is what we're doing on the next one.' But it would be really awesome."

Feige may have hinted at Spider-Verse months later when he said Spider-Man is the only hero "with the superpower to cross cinematic universes," referring to a renewed pact between Disney and Sony.

This new deal reached in September 2019 sees Spider-Man shared between the MCU and what Feige called the Sony "Spidey-verse," or the "Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters," home to such films as Venom and Morbius.

Under this new deal, Sony-produced films like the Jared Leto-starring Morbius are adjacent to the MCU. Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) returned in the first trailer for Morbius, which revealed another connection to the MCU in the form of a graffitied poster labeling Spider-Man a "murderer" — a reference to the events of Far From Home, where fraudster Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) frames Peter Parker for his supposed death.

Early trailers for Far From Home claimed ties to the Marvel multiverse when Mysterio, actually a criminal opportunist, purported to be a displaced superhero from another dimension. That turned out to be a bogus origin story, but Marvel Studios will step into the actual multiverse with WandaVision as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When io9 asked Feige if the MCU might one day tie into Sony's animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which assembled Spider-People from different dimensions, Feige answered, "Most of that's up to Sony."

"I mean I think the notion of the multiverse is fun. We first made reference to the multiverse in Doctor Strange," he said in the July 2019 interview. "I think it's something we'll be playing with in our own way. Obviously, we mentioned it in Far From Home, but [Mysterio's] not telling the truth. But I think that's a fun storytelling opportunity for us just the way they've done for years in the comics."

Feige is on record praising Foxx's Electro in Amazing Spider-Man 2, but it's not immediately clear whether Foxx is portraying the same version of the electric-powered supervillain. On Friday, Foxx published and then deleted a fan-made poster pitting his Electro against multiple Spider-Men.

Marvel and Sony previously reused an actor when Spider-Man trilogy star J.K. Simmons reprised the J. Jonah Jameson role in Far From Home. Holland and Foxx team with returning director Jon Watts for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3, swinging into theaters on December 17, 2021.