Cherry: Poster For New Tom Holland, Russo Brothers Movie Released

✖

The first Cherry poster, the Russo Brothers first movie as directors after Avengers: Endgame, has been released. Tom Holland takes center stage for this one, as he plays the lead actor in what is going to be an intense ride as he character battles drug addiction during America's opioid epidemic. The poster dropped as a For Your Consideration campaign launched for the movie, pushing it out to Acadamy Awards voters and other award ceremonies. It has been clear since the Anthony Russo and Joe Russo started talking about this one, there is a belief and desire for it to be worthy of such prestigious honors.

A couple of posters have been making their rounds on social media on Wednesday. Both see Holland in a red tint over an al lred background but an earlier addition and the title was hard to decipher. The new poster, which is the result of what is being called a "glitch" with the original, clearly sees the Cherry title under a "For Your Consideration" banner. The top of the poster sees Apple's streaming service lay claim to the movie as it is headed to the streamer in March of 2021.

Check out the first official poster for Cherry below!

(Photo: Cherry Poster - AGBO Films / Apple)

"I think it's an Oscar worthy performance," Cherry co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in Apri. "I think he is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't a seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Although it seemed the trailer would be arriving earlier this year, an unprecedented and unexpected delay to all movie schedules as we knew them throughout 2020 has prevented AGBO Films and Apple from releasing a real look at Cherry just yet. As the film nears its release in March, the marketing campaign is gearing up to leave the station and this FYC poster is just the start.

Joe Russo put into perspective just how large Cherry will be as it spans decades in its intense novel adaptation. “He travels a great distance over a 15-year period,” Joe Russo said. “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in existential crisis.”

Cherry hits theaters on February 26 and will come available on Apple TV on March 12.