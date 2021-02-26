Cherry's Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

✖

Cherry officially releases in theatres tomorrow, which means the first round of reviews has hit Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, and stars Spider-Man star Tom Holland. Based on the first batch of reviews, the movie falls short in a lot of ways, with many people calling the film predictable and unoriginal. However, pretty much everyone agrees Holland gives his best performance yet. ComicBook.com's own Spencer Perry gave the movie a 2.5 out of 5 and called it a "bizarre, post-film-school experiment." Currently, the movie stands at an underwhelming 38% after 64 reviews. You can check out some quotes from reviewers below...

"The Russo Brothers' 'Cherry' is an earnest star-vehicle that falls short of both its star and its story,” The Playlist’s Robert Daniels wrote.

"High marks for style and proficiency, but you don't have to be Nostradamus to know exactly where it's going every step of the way," New York Post’s Johnny Oleksinski added.

"For all the frenzied action of the final scenes though, there's an airless, overwrought sense of diminishing returns - and that's a comedown we've seen too many times before," Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt wrote.

"Despite the film's positive elements (including a career-best turn from Holland), I can't get past the unnecessary excess," Screen Zealots’ Louisa Moore remarked.

Cherry was adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

We're not surprised Holland is getting praise for the role after how much the Russo Brothers have talked up his performance.

"I think it's an Oscar-worthy performance," Joe Russo said of Holland in a previous interview. "I think [Tom Holland] is absolutely amazing in it. He gives a gut-wrenching performance. What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable. We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to watch on Apple TV+ on March 12th.