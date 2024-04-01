Chinatown Finally Coming to 4K Blu-ray for 50th Anniversary

One of the most acclaimed films of all time turns 50 in 2024, and Paramount is celebrating its anniversary in style. Chinatown, the iconic noir film starring Jack Nicholson as private eye Jake Gittes, is finally getting a physical 4K release. Roman Polanski's 1974 classic previously underwent a 4K restoration, completed using the original camera negative, but it was only made available for purchase digitally. This summer, the Chinatown Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will bring the restored film to a physical disc for the first time.

Paramount Presents announced the new 4K edition this week, along with the news that it will be released on June 18th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now. Chinatown will be presented in new, limited edition packaging, which features the beloved poster on the inside cover. The 4K disc will also be accompanied by a digital copy of the film, as well as a Blu-ray copy of the 1990 sequel The Two Jakes, in which Nicholson reprised his role as Jake and took over directing duties. You can take a look at the limited edition release below!

(Photo: Paramount Presents)

Chinatown's 4K release includes a slew of special features, many of which have never been released with any previous edition of the film.

Here is a full rundown of the brand new bonus content set to accompany Chinatown's 4K Blu-ray:

A State of Mind: Author Sam Wasson On Chinatown — Sam Wasson, film historian and bestselling author of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood, on the importance of the film and its legacy.

— Sam Wasson, film historian and bestselling author of The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood, on the importance of the film and its legacy. Chinatown Memories — Legendary producer Hawk Koch shares stories from his time as assistant director on the film.

— Legendary producer Hawk Koch shares stories from his time as assistant director on the film. The Trilogy That Never Was — Sam Wasson discusses the planned third installment of what would have been a trio of movies featuring the character Jake Gittes.

In addition to the new features, the new edition of Chinatown will also include bonus content from previous home releases.

Commentary by screenwriter Robert Towne with David Fincher

Water and Power

Chinatown: An Appreciation

Chinatown: The Beginning and the End

Chinatown: Filming

Chinatown: Legacy

Theatrical Trailer

Directed by Robert Polanski and written by Robert Towne, Chinatown stars Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Hillerman, Perry Lopez, Burt Young, and John Huston. The film received 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. Its lone Oscar victory was given to Townes for Best Screenplay.