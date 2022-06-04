Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers Reveals Ugly Sonic Replaced Another Controversial Character

✖

When Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers debuted on Disney+ last month, streamers everywhere were shocked to find out just how many cameos the Disney picture could cram into its one-and-a-half-hour run time. That included an appearance by "Ugly Sonic," the film version of the fan-favorite video game character before backlash caused Sonic the Hedgehog filmmakers to overhaul the character's look to a more faithful adaptation.

At one point, Ugly Sonic wasn't even going to appear in the film. Instead, that spot at the expo was going to go to Jar Jar Binks. That's right, the widely-panned Star Wars character was supposed to appear in Chip 'n Dale early in the development process. Binks' inclusion was revealed by storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins, who just uploaded a handful of storyboards including Jar Jar's likeness to Instagram over the weekend.

"One more sequence from Rescue Rangers- the Fan Expo chase," the artist wrote. "It's great that the bones of this scene stayed fairly firm, while a bunch of characters were swapped out. Most notably, Jar Jar was replaced with Ugly Sonic."

When ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely spoke with Cip 'n Dale writer Doug Man earlier this year, the scribe revealed he was surprised Disney+ allowed them to include the cameos they did.

"I would say that as a blanket is this movie exists really probably because Disney+ exists," the writer said. "We wrote this movie seven years ago. Disney+ did not exist. And it was a big swing. To Disney's credit, they paid us to write this thing that was very much a big swing. And we don't really know the ins and outs of what it would mean to have gone in theater, but the creation of Disney+ and Akiva Schaffer coming on board gave it life again, as a possibility to release something that maybe didn't have to be a four quadrant movie in the same way."

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is now streaming on Disney+.