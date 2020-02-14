Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Fans Can't Believe the "Ugly Sonic" Scenes

The new Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is out as of Friday, and it's got a reference in it that you have to see to believe. It features a character who goes by "Ugly Sonic" and is instantly recognizable as the original version of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount's live-action/CGI movies prior to the redesign that brought us the version we now see in those films. As reactions to the new Chip 'n Dale movie pour in now that it's streamable, Ugly Sonic appears to be the one part that people just can't get over.

As a refresher, the original version of Sonic that was going to be in the current run of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies had much beadier eyes and, more disturbingly, had humanlike teeth. People weren't too keen on that design, and with the feedback taken into consideration by director Jeff Fowler and others in charge of the movie, a redesign took place. The new version of Sonic that made it to film went over much better, so much so that Paramount is already working on a third Sonic movie.

But Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers with its own blending of CGI and live-action elements isn't about to let people forget about Sonic. At one point in the movie, Dale is having a conversation with a character featuring a near identical recreation of the original Sonic design. This version of Sonic has aptly dubbed himself "Ugly Sonic" and plays up the gimmick with posters, autographs, and more including a reality TV show. Ugly Sonic goes on to have a surprisingly longer part in the movie than expected as opposed to just being a passing cameo.

Even after hearing all of that, it's still something that sounds unbelievable, but it happened, and people are loving it. You can check out some of the initial reactions to Sonic in Rescue Rangers below along with some different shots of the character, too, to see it for yourself. You can also read our review of the movie to see if it's worth your time beyond seeing Ugly Sonic.