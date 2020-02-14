Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Fans Can't Believe the "Ugly Sonic" Scenes
The new Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is out as of Friday, and it's got a reference in it that you have to see to believe. It features a character who goes by "Ugly Sonic" and is instantly recognizable as the original version of Sonic the Hedgehog from Paramount's live-action/CGI movies prior to the redesign that brought us the version we now see in those films. As reactions to the new Chip 'n Dale movie pour in now that it's streamable, Ugly Sonic appears to be the one part that people just can't get over.
As a refresher, the original version of Sonic that was going to be in the current run of the Sonic the Hedgehog movies had much beadier eyes and, more disturbingly, had humanlike teeth. People weren't too keen on that design, and with the feedback taken into consideration by director Jeff Fowler and others in charge of the movie, a redesign took place. The new version of Sonic that made it to film went over much better, so much so that Paramount is already working on a third Sonic movie.
But Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers with its own blending of CGI and live-action elements isn't about to let people forget about Sonic. At one point in the movie, Dale is having a conversation with a character featuring a near identical recreation of the original Sonic design. This version of Sonic has aptly dubbed himself "Ugly Sonic" and plays up the gimmick with posters, autographs, and more including a reality TV show. Ugly Sonic goes on to have a surprisingly longer part in the movie than expected as opposed to just being a passing cameo.
Even after hearing all of that, it's still something that sounds unbelievable, but it happened, and people are loving it. You can check out some of the initial reactions to Sonic in Rescue Rangers below along with some different shots of the character, too, to see it for yourself. You can also read our review of the movie to see if it's worth your time beyond seeing Ugly Sonic.
Ugly Sonic Himself
prevnext
Well, that's "Ugly #Sonic" featured on #ChipNDaleRescueRangers . #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/TD0IzjryFi— Sonic the Hedgehog News & Updates · Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) May 20, 2022
Different, but Close Enough
prevnext
Sonic Fanbase unsure if Ugly Sonic from Rescue Rangers and Ugly Sonic from the first Sonic Movie trailer are different enough to count as a completely different character pic.twitter.com/dWJKqtfhYI— Sonic News NOW 📣 (@sonic_news_now) May 20, 2022
The Year of Sonic the Hedgehog
prevnext
really, I didn't expect this much content from sonic this year, sonic 2 is out and sonic origins, frontiers and now the ugly sonic is back, man I must just be crazy https://t.co/9s98V6GPVb— PedrinSla (@Sr1Sla) May 20, 2022
What a Timeline
prevnext
I can't believe we live in a world where the first Sonic Movie Design was so bad, we got the re-designed Sonic that lead to a blockbuster movie franchise going on a trilogy, and a character parody of the old look in Rescue Rangers called "Ugly Sonic"
What a timeline. pic.twitter.com/l2AVvKsFk0— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2022
Somehow Made the Original Look Better
prevnext
THEY SOMEHOW MADE THE FIRST TRAILER SONIC LOOK CUTE IN COMPARISON LOOLL pic.twitter.com/UvugWU9GZX— Shine (@ShineSpritee) May 20, 2022
It Scares Us
prevnext
Ugly Sonic is trending
Figures that'd be the big thing trending off Rescue Rangers film off the bat lol pic.twitter.com/JUcKoMDKBN— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2022
A New Role for Ugly Sonic
prevnext
Ugly Sonic should be the star of a horror movie right now
He'd be making millions. pic.twitter.com/y3efPJLed0— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) May 20, 2022
Looks Familiar
prevnext
Ugly sonic is great lmao pic.twitter.com/qjrp1M7tJ2— Axøl (@thefearedbyall) May 20, 2022
Very Expressive
prevnext
I actually love how Disney made Ugly Sonic so expressive LMAOO!!! #SonicTheHedgehog #ChipNDaleRescueRangers #UglySonic pic.twitter.com/JlaEOjluz8— SonicMovie-gal💙💛❤️ (@GalSonic) May 20, 2022
He Was Telling the Truth After All
prev
The fact that ugly sonic was telling the truth about working with the fbi LMFAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/YjJZ1BasfG— Roma (@Roma20703034) May 20, 2022