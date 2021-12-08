Chloe Grace Moretz Wants to Do Kick-Ass 3 Under One Condition

Chloe Grace Moretz is down to return as Hit-Girl in Kick-Ass 3 – under one condition. In a new interview with Jimmy Fallon, Moretz was asked about the Kick-Ass franchise, which made her a breakout star when she played Mindy Macready, aka the violent vigilante known as Hit-Girl. Kick-Ass was a cult-hit comic book film for its time (the 2010s), but the franchise cooled off after the sequel film barely cracked $60 million at the box office. So what would it take for Chloe Grace Moretz to suit up again as Hit-Girl? Short answer: she couldn’t be alone in coming back!

Jimmy Fallon asked Chloe Grace Moretz about rumors of Kick-Ass 3 happening during their segment on The Tonight Show. Here’s what Moretz had to say:

“I mean I think I would love to do a ‘Kick-Ass 3’. I think it’d be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes, and what she’s like as an adult,” Moretz says. She then veered quickly into a big turnaround on that enthusiasm, stating, “But I think it would have to be kind of perfect. I feel like it would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse and the whole crew back together.”

Moretz concluded by confirming that she would “for sure” consider returning for Kick-Ass 3, reiterating that “I think it would be a lot of fun.”

It’s arguable that Moretz is only expressing some diplomatic interest in the Kick-Ass franchise because she may know how impossible her conditions for it likely are. Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn is notoriously averse to doing sequels, and his attempt to do so with Kingsman 2 wasn’t met with resounding success. Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson is also infamously against doing sequels – and definitely didn’t seem to enjoy his experience coming back for Kick-Ass 2.

There’s also a deeper discussion to be had about how Chloe Grace Moretz truly feels about playing Hit-Girl. Comic creator Mark Millar basically had Mindy Macready function a shock-value character: a little girl who sore like a sailor and committed horrific acts of violence. It’s not necessarily a depiction that still jibes with modern views of comic book heroines – and could just as easily be a facet of Moretz young career she very much has moved on from.

In the end, the real question is: just how many moviegoers are really out there asking for Kick-Ass 3? You?