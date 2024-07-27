How Deadpool & Wolverine Connects to the Loki Disney+ Series

Deadpool & Wolverine refers back to Tom Hiddleston’s adventures in Loki quite a bit. In the latest MCU blockbuster Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are hopping timelines ready to enter the larger Marvel universe. Of course, all the time-hopping brings them into contact with the Time Variance Authority from Loki. Matthew MacFadyen’s Mr. Paradox is a TVA agent who offers Wade Wilson a deal to join the main MCU Sacred Timeline. (Aka the one established in Loki as the timeline we’ve been following in the movies since Iron Man.) At first Deadpool is down until he realizes that him making the leap to the MCU would doom his friends and family to destruction.

A new concept is thrown into the Loki mix with anchor beings. Basically, one individual from every timeline is so important to that universe that if they perish the universe begins a slow process of unraveling. For Deadpool, his universe’s anchor being was Logan from the Fox X-Men franchise. Paradox wants to speed up the process by using a “Time Ripper” to destroy timelines the second they begin to decay. As Deadpool and the Wolverine he drags to the TVA don’t cosign on seeing worlds destroyed, they’re sent to The Void.

Loki and the TVA play a big role.

Yes, the temporal wasteland from Loki makes an appearance and serves as a major location in the film. In addition., The Void’s watch dog Alioth is also on the scene and Deadpool calls out the reference by name in the film. Unlucky beings sent down to The Void are either consumed by Alioth or at the mercy of Cassandra Nova, the film’s big villain. She finds out about the time ripper and travels to use it to destroy the multiverse herself. Hunter B-15 from Loki, now in a much bigger role in the TVA rolls through near the end of the movie to thank Deadpool & Wolverine for their work in saving this world and hints the TVA might need them again soon.

Deadpool & Wolverine Uses The TVA In A Big Way

Deadpool holds a Tempad while Wolverine looks on confused!

Deadpool & Wolverine makes pretty wild use of the TVA. ComicBook had a chance to talk to executive producer Kevin Wright about Loki and establishing the Time Variance Authority. He’s very proud of what he’s made, and even more delighted that the TVA made its way into Deadpool & Wolverine. As The Multiverse Saga continues, Wright hopes that the concept he adapted for Marvel Studios, will get to spread its wings even further. The producer won’t be around to see it, as he’s moved on to develop independent films. But it is clear that the MCU is going full steam ahead with the TVA and those concepts established in Loki. Check out what he had to say right here.

“I think everything we are doing here certainly lays the groundwork for fertile storytelling elsewhere,” Wright told us. “I can say from everyone on the Loki team, we are hopeful and excited about the possibility of the TVA being able to— to continue to tell stories at the TVA. I always kind of think of them as our time-based multiverse version of SHIELD that it’s like we can use them in so many places and tell so many cool stories.”

