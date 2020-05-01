Chris Evans Promises Avengers Reunion With Original Cast for All In Challenge

✖

After Robert Downey Jr's tease this week about a potential reunion with his Avengers co-stars, Captain America actor Chris Evans has confirmed this will actually take place soon while giving a lucky fan the chance to participate in the occasion. After being challenged by Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt, Evans has since risen to the occasion with a new effort in the All In Challenge, raising awareness for food banks and charities needing aid because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Everyone who donates will be eligible for the chance to participate in an online hangout session with Evans, Downey, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner.

To participate, you need to go to Chris Evans' page for the All In Challenge and donate money, and the more money you give will earn you more entries in the drawing. One lucky winner will be chosen, and all proceeds will benefit organizations like Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Check out Evans' video below:

Winners will receive a 20-minute board game session as well as a 20-minute Q&A session with the original Avengers cast. And to keep the ball rolling, Evans also challenged The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to participate, as well as Broadway icon Billy Porter.

Downey teased this event being set up this week when he told Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo that he was meeting with the original crew.

“I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago,” Downey began. “After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight.”

Later on in the conversation, Joe Russo teased a possible return to the MCU with Downey potentially being open to the idea.

"Everyone has a lot of fun, you get real close to reach other and then you miss it. Maybe we'll have to do it again some day."

Downey responded, "The people, they will move us toward what they want."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.