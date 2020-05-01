Robert Downey Jr Confirms Recent Meeting With Original Avengers Co-Stars

✖

Robert Downey Jr. confirmed that he had a recent meeting with his original Avengers co-stars. He told Joe Russo a tiny bit about it during the director’s Livestream yesterday. They had most of the original cast along to give their perspective on what it’s been like to see a year pass by since Avengers: Endgame. For Downey, that performance was the moment of a lifetime and the Iron Man actor is still sounding very grateful for the entire ride on the MCU. That meeting will be sure to raise some eyebrows as fans are still holding out hope that they could see him blast into the picture during a future Marvel Studios movie. However, that has yet to be seen, small moments like this deliver a lot of hope though.

“I won’t say why but I had an occasion to be interfacing with the other five of the original six Avengers just a few days ago,” Downey began. “After we all kind of hung up or whatever off our Zoom call. I got this wave of all that and yeah, it did feel like about a year ago. But, you know, it was years leading up to it. It was like a year to do it and finish it and get it out. I’m sure for you, it feels like a year ago, you worked for a thousand years straight.”

Downey has previously said that he's touched by how much fans absolutely love his take on the character and has even hinted that the door might not be completely shut. "It was all there in the universe, to begin with, and that's why I think the Marvel comics have been so numinous to kids and grownups and people," he mentioned in a previous interview. "There's this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there's an ideal there that's always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways, the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment."

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.