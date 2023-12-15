Chris Evans Shares First Look From Red One Set





Red One is fast approaching and Chris Evans gave fans a look at what they're cooking up on-set. On Instagram, the Captain America actor rendered a peek at the production. A cool green and red logo for Red One made an appearance on his chair. Evans looks happy as ever to be on set filming this project. Amazon is footing the bill or this one. It's billed as a globe-trotting comedy which has lead to some firm wins for Dwayne Johnson. Red One is also being helmed by Jake Kasdan who has worked with the WWE legend before with the two Jumanji movies. Fast and the Furious writer Chris Morgan is also along for the rip-roaring good time. Seven Bucks is hoping for a holiday season smash this time around. Check out Evans' Instagram down below.

What's Up Next For The Rock?

Back in 2021 Hiram Garcia spoke to Comicbook.com about this project and the road ahead for Johnson. Netflix has been a good partner with projects like Red Notice and they hope to build on that success. "Jake is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up," Garcia explained. "But sometime after Red One comes out Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we'll have everything ready by then. And we'll be able to get into that third installment."

Seven Bucks Productions has been busy working on Black Adam and a host of other films. But, Jungle Cruise was a real bright spot for them not too long ago. "We're really fired up about this project we have for Emily Blunt at Amazon called Kate Warne right now," Garcia continued. "And it's basically based on the first female detective at the Pinkerton Agency. And it's a very cool, kind of a Sherlock Holmes in tone mashup of, it's a period piece, but it's a story of this incredible woman. And it's a true story. And the fact that a lot of people don't know about her, it's shocking, because once you get into her history and she's done incredible things."

Are you hyped for Evans and The Rock on Amazon? Let us know down in the comments!