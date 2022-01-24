Chris Evans To Star With Dwayne Johnson In New Amazon Film Red One

Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be starring together in the upcoming Amazon film Red One. Red One is set to be a globe-trotting holiday comedy film, leaning into a genre which Johnson has been finding success in between his Jumanji films and the recent Netflix title Red Notice. Jake Kasdan, who directed the two new Jumanji films, will be directing Red One and it is a project being an original vision from Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia. Red One is written by well-known Fast & Furious scribe Chris Morgan.

Red One is expected to release for the holiday of 2023. Kasdan will also serve as a producer on the film with Morgan, as well as Seven Bucks’ Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia. Previously, Seven Bucks and Kasdan’s partnership on Jumanji films lead to massive box office successes through a pair of films which will lead into a third effort together.

“Jake is doing Red One for us, so that is going to be next up,” Garcia told ComicBook.com in 2021. “But sometime after Red One comes out Jumanji is going to be on deck. I feel like we’ll have everything ready by then. And we’ll be able to get into that third installment.” The sentiment lays out just how busy Garcia and the Seven Bucks team keep themselves, having recently put out such titles as Red Notice, Jungle Cruise, Behind the Attraction, and the Young Rock TV series. “We’re really fired up about this project we have for Emily Blunt at Amazon called Kate Warne right now,” Garcia added. “And it’s basically based on the first female detective at the Pinkerton Agency. And it’s a very cool, kind of a Sherlock Holmes in tone mashup of, it’s a period piece, but it’s a story of this incredible woman. And it’s a true story. And the fact that a lot of people don’t know about her, it’s shocking, because once you get into her history and she’s done incredible things.”

Landing Evans as the co-star for Amazon’s Red One is a testament to Garcia’s resumé which has been recruiting top Hollywood talent for years. Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Emily Blunt, Jack Black, Pierce Brosnan, Jason Statham, Karen Gillan, Florence Pugh, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and John Krasinski are among the names boasted by title Garcia has been attached to in recent years and in upcoming projects.

Evans is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but more recently had a hit for himself in the form of Knives Out. The actor seemingly passed on the Cap shield after Avengers: Endgame in 2019, now also joining the Toy Story franchise as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in 2022’s Lightyear and is re-teaming with the Infinity War and Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo for The Gray Man.

This news was first reported by Deadline. Are you excited for Red One? share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!