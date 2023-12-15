Lucy Liu Joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One

Prime Video's action holiday comedy blockbuster Red One is adding another fan-favorite actor. On Wednesday, a report revealed that Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action film, which will also star Black Adam's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Knives Out's Chris Evans, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka. Liu, whose work includes Kill Bill, Charlie's Angels, and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has been cast in a currently-unknown role.

Red One will be released on Prime Video, and is directed by Jumanji's Jake Kasdan, his first collaboration with Johnson's Seven Bucks productions since 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level. It is written by Chris Morgan based on an original story from Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia.

What will Red One be about?

Red One is billed as a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre. According to Amazon, this unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses. Kasdan, Garcia, Morgan, and Johnson will produce, alongside Melvin Mar and Dany Garcia. The Detective Agency's Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce.

"Hold my Mana, because this is exciting," Johnson said when the film was first announced. "Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I've been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team's vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy."

"Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition," says Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke. "Hiram's concept and the world he's envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture."

What do you think of Liu joining the cast of Red One? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Red One is expected to debut on Prime Video at a later date.

h/t: Deadline